David Roberts on the then unclimbed South Ridge of the Angel, Revelation Mountains, Alaska, 1967. Photo credit: Matt Hale.
What’s the value of adventuring and extreme risk?
David Roberts has spent several decades climbing mountains. He’s mentored Jon Krakauer, and co-wrote free-climber Alex Honnold’s memoir. In 2015, he was diagnosed with throat cancer. Now he's out with a new book looking at mortality, and people’s relationships to extreme risk.
FROM THIS EPISODE
On Monday the Supreme Court decided to stay out of the dispute around DACA -- but just for now. That means the Trump administration may not be able to end the program on March 5 as it planned. It also means that there’s less pressure on Congress now to pass a new bill to replace DACA. The White House responded to the decision by saying that DACA benefits “illegal immigrants'' and “is clearly unlawful.”
President Trump recited the Oscar Brown, Jr.’s “The Snake” song at CPAC. He likes to use it as an allegory for immigration. You cuddle up to the snake and it bites you. But it was originally written by an R&B singer, and now his daughters are objecting to Trump’s use of it.
Guests:
Eli Rosenberg, Reporter with the Washington Post (@emrosenberg)
On Monday the Supreme Court heard another big case on labor unions. At issue is whether government employees have to pay collective bargaining fees, even if they’re not members of the union. The ruling is likely to gut the power of public unions here in California and elsewhere.
Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)
We’ve heard a lot about gun control as a solution to mass shootings. But in rural parts of the country, many don’t see gun control as a solution. We hear from Tulare County in California about what gun rights voters believe is the answer.
Guests:
Paul Myers, Editor of the Foothills Sun-Gazette
David Roberts has spent several decades mountain climbing. In 1965, at age 22, he and Matt Hale, Ed Bernd and Don Jensen climbed the west face of Mount Huntington in Alaska. During the descent, Bernd fell 4000 feet and died. Fifty years later, Roberts was diagnosed with throat cancer. Now he’s out with a new book looking at mortality, and people’s relationships to extreme risk.
Guests:
David Roberts, Mountain climber and author
David Roberts
