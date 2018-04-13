When it comes to privacy, are Comcast and Verizon worse than Facebook?

The Wall Street Journal reports that in late 2017, Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen negotiated a $1.6 million deal between Elliott Broidy -- a top Republican donor connected to Trump -- and a former Playboy model who said that he got her pregnant. Broidy has admitted the affair and said he offered the woman financial help. We also discuss former FBI director James Comey’s book that compares President Trump to a mafia don. Trump called Comey an “untruthful slime ball” today on Twitter
Guests:
Gary Baum, Hollywood Reporter (@garymbaum)
Jonathan Weisman, New York Times (@jonathanweisman)