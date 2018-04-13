ON AIR
When it comes to privacy, are Comcast and Verizon worse than Facebook?

There’s been a lot of concern about Facebook, with Mark Zuckerberg testifying before Congress after the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Up to 87 million users had their data collected without their permission. But other companies are collecting reams of data on users too, such as Google, Comcast, Verizon.

Apr 13, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Elliott Broidy, Trump's lovechild, and Comey's new book 5 MIN

The Wall Street Journal reports that in late 2017, Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen negotiated a $1.6 million deal between Elliott Broidy -- a top Republican donor connected to Trump -- and a former Playboy model who said that he got her pregnant. Broidy has admitted the affair and said he offered the woman financial help. We also discuss former FBI director James Comey’s book that compares President Trump to a mafia don. Trump called Comey an “untruthful slime ball” today on Twitter

Guests:
Gary Baum, Hollywood Reporter (@garymbaum)
Jonathan Weisman, New York Times (@jonathanweisman)

Privacy beyond Facebook: What other companies know about us 5 MIN

There’s been a lot of concern over the past few weeks about Facebook, with Mark Zuckerberg testifying before Congress after the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Up to 87 million users had their data collected without their permission. But other companies are collecting reams of data too, such as Google, Comcast, Verizon. Google, for instance, knows everything you’ve ever looked up or deleted, every email you’ve sent, and events you’ve attended.

Guests:
Salome Viljoen, Harvard University Berkman Klein Center

More:
Facebook's surveillance is nothing compared with Comcast, AT&T and Verizon

What's up with the giant flying wolf in 'Rampage?' 5 MIN

Our critics review “Rampage,” starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as a primatologist who shares a strong bond with a gorilla; “Truth or Dare,” another horror film from Blumhouse Productions; “The Rider,” which won the Art Cinema Award at Cannes, and follows a rodeo cowboy who suffers a near-fatal head injury.

Guests:
Alonso Duralde, Film Critic (@ADuralde)
Dave White, Film Critic (@dlelandwhite)

In NHL playoffs, LA Kings face brand new Vegas team 5 MIN

The LA Kings are in the first round of the playoffs against the Las Vegas Golden Knights. The Knights are a first year expansion team, and unlike most first year teams, they’re really good. They won the Western Conference and have home ice advantage in at least the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Guests:
Tom Spousta, Las Vegas Review-Journal (@TheRealTSpou)

More:
Crowd gets an assist in Knights’ win in first playoff game

Why are people scared of Friday the 13th? 5 MIN

Millions of Americans are afraid of Friday the 13th -- from mild anxiety and a nagging sense of doom to full-blown panic attacks. That’s according to the Stress Management Center and Phobia Institute in Asheville, North Carolina. We look at how Friday the 13th became a thing.

Guests:
Christian Bordal, Producer, 'Press Play' (@ChristianBordal)

CREDITS

Feature tile image courtesy of Thought Catalog

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

