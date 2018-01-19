ON AIR
'When They Call You a Terrorist' -- reflections from a Black Lives Matter co-founder

Patrisse Khan-Cullors grew up in a poor neighborhood in Van Nuys -- what she describes as ground zero for the war on drugs and war on gangs. She was first arrested at age 12, which set in motion a life of activism. We speak with Khan-Cullors about her new memoir and activism today.

Jan 19, 2018

Patrisse Khan-Cullors is one of the founders of Black Lives Matter. Photo by Curtis Moore. 

Government shutdown looms at midnight 8 MIN, 39 SEC

Will the federal government begin shutting down tonight at midnight? If it does, who’ll get the blame? Will they pay a price at the polls in November? The House passed a stopgap bill yesterday to keep the government open until February 16, largely along party lines. Now it’s up to the Senate. where no agreement is apparent at the moment.

Guests:
Molly Ball, Time Magazine (@mollyesque)

More:
Government shutdown looms as senior Republican signals vote within hours

After voting to unionize, what's next for the LA Times and its publisher? 12 MIN, 37 SEC

The LA Times newsroom overwhelmingly voted to unionize today. They are demanding that their publisher Ross Levinsohn resign after NPR reported incidents of sexual misconduct. We speak with the NPR reporter who broke the story and one of the leaders of the union effort at the Times.

Ross Levinsohn on Press Play last year, coming into the job.

Guests:
Matt Pearce, Los Angeles Times (@mattdpearce)
David Folkenflik, NPR (@davidfolkenflik)

More:
Not fit to lead the Los Angeles Times

How Patrisse Khan-Cullors became an activist against police brutality and founded Black Lives Matter 14 MIN, 53 SEC


Patrisse Khan-Cullors is one of the founders of
Black Lives Matter. (Photo by Curtis Moore)

Patrisse Khan-Cullors grew up in a poor neighborhood in Van Nuys -- what she describes as ground zero for the war on drugs and war on gangs. She was first arrested at age 12, which set in motion a life of activism. We speak with Khan-Cullors about her new memoir and activism today.

Guests:
Patrisse Khan-Cullors, author, “When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir” (@OsopePatrisse)

When They Call You a Terrorist

Patrisse Khan-Cullors

Do you miss Obama? 'The Final Year' will make you miss him even more 12 MIN, 16 SEC

Our critics review “The Final Year,” which follows Obama’s foreign policy team in their last year in office; “12 Strong,” based on real-life events that happened during the Bush administration immediately after 9/11; and “Forever My Girl,” a love story about a country superstar reuniting with his first love.

Guests:
Christy Lemire, What The Flick?! (@christylemire)
William Bibbiani, Crave Online (@williambibbiani)

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

