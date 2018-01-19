'When They Call You a Terrorist' -- reflections from a Black Lives Matter co-founder

The LA Times newsroom overwhelmingly voted to unionize today. They are demanding that their publisher Ross Levinsohn resign after NPR reported incidents of sexual misconduct. We speak with the NPR reporter who broke the story and one of the leaders of the union effort at the Times.

Ross Levinsohn on Press Play last year, coming into the job.

Matt Pearce, Los Angeles Times (@mattdpearce)

David Folkenflik, NPR (@davidfolkenflik)

