Patrisse Khan-Cullors is one of the founders of Black Lives Matter. Photo by Curtis Moore.
'When They Call You a Terrorist' -- reflections from a Black Lives Matter co-founder
Patrisse Khan-Cullors grew up in a poor neighborhood in Van Nuys -- what she describes as ground zero for the war on drugs and war on gangs. She was first arrested at age 12, which set in motion a life of activism. We speak with Khan-Cullors about her new memoir and activism today.
Will the federal government begin shutting down tonight at midnight? If it does, who’ll get the blame? Will they pay a price at the polls in November? The House passed a stopgap bill yesterday to keep the government open until February 16, largely along party lines. Now it’s up to the Senate. where no agreement is apparent at the moment.
Guests:
Molly Ball, Time Magazine (@mollyesque)
More:
Government shutdown looms as senior Republican signals vote within hours
The LA Times newsroom overwhelmingly voted to unionize today. They are demanding that their publisher Ross Levinsohn resign after NPR reported incidents of sexual misconduct. We speak with the NPR reporter who broke the story and one of the leaders of the union effort at the Times.
Ross Levinsohn on Press Play last year, coming into the job.
Guests:
Matt Pearce, Los Angeles Times (@mattdpearce)
David Folkenflik, NPR (@davidfolkenflik)
Guests:
Patrisse Khan-Cullors, author, “When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir” (@OsopePatrisse)
When They Call You a Terrorist
Patrisse Khan-Cullors
Our critics review “The Final Year,” which follows Obama’s foreign policy team in their last year in office; “12 Strong,” based on real-life events that happened during the Bush administration immediately after 9/11; and “Forever My Girl,” a love story about a country superstar reuniting with his first love.
Guests:
Christy Lemire, What The Flick?! (@christylemire)
William Bibbiani, Crave Online (@williambibbiani)
