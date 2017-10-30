Photo: Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, one focus of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, hides behind his car visor as he leaves his home in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S. October 30, 2017. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
Where will Paul Manafort's indictment lead?
Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort turned himself in today to face federal charges of money laundering, conspiracy and tax evasion. There were 12 counts in all. His colleague Rick Gates was also charged. Another Trump campaign advisor, George Papadopoulos, has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort turned himself in today to face the indictment against him. His colleague Rick Gates was also charged. Separately, another Trump campaign advisor, George Papadopoulos, has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.
Guests:
Josh Meyer, Politico (@JoshMeyerDC)
Now that Paul Manafort, Rick Gates and George Papadopoulos face federal charges, what happens next? Will there be a trial? Can Trump pardon his former advisors?
Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)
The Alien and Sedition Acts were passed in the 18th century. One of them is still on the books and could be used to justify government discrimination against anyone it deems an “enemy.”
Guests:
Mike Schlitt, Historian and Producer, 'The Document' (@schlitthappenz)
Kevin Spacey apologized for assaulting a 14-year-old decades ago, but says he doesn’t remember doing it. And, by the way, he’s gay now. Spacey’s announcement is being criticized by gay groups for conflating the assault with his sexuality.
Guests:
Kim Masters, host, 'The Business' (@kimmasters)
More:
'Star Trek' Star Claims Kevin Spacey Made a Pass at Him at Age 14; Spacey Apologizes, Comes Out as Gay
Actor Anthony Rapp: Kevin Spacey Made A Sexual Advance Toward Me When I Was 14
Jason Reynolds’ latest novel is written entirely in verse, and takes place during one elevator ride in which a 15-year-old boy has to decide whether to kill someone he thinks shot his brother.
Guests:
Jason Reynolds, author, “Long Way Down” (@JasonReynolds83)
CREDITS
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand
Tom Steyer: Impeaching the president is a moral issue Donald Trump calls out California billionaire Tom Steyer for airing ads calling for his impeachment. Steyer fires back. He’s here to talk about his mission to remove the President from office and why it’s not a quixotic campaign.
Blind magician astounds with amazing card tricks! Richard Turner calls himself a card mechanic, rather than a magician. But watching Turner work with a pack of cards is magical. What many people don’t realize and can’t quite believe is that Turner is blind. A new documentary comes out this weekend about Turner, called “Dealt.”
Why a small Montana energy company is rebuilding Puerto Rico's power grid It’s been just over a month since Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico. Almost 80 percent of residents still don’t have electricity. Now Puerto Rico’s state-owned utility company has awarded a $300 million contract to rebuild its power grid. The award went to a 2-year-old firm in Montana.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Residents worry about safety near a Torrance refinery The Torrance refinery rises like a gleaming metal castle next to a residential area just off Crenshaw Boulevard, south of the 405 Freeway. The refinery’s history goes back to 1929,… Read More
1,500 miles from home, a prisoner gets a visit from his mom Eleven years ago California’s prison system was bursting at the seams. Gymnasiums were being used as dormitories, and inmates were sleeping in triple bunks. Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger declared a state… Read More