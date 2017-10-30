ON AIR
Where will Paul Manafort's indictment lead?

Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort turned himself in today to face federal charges of money laundering, conspiracy and tax evasion. There were 12 counts in all. His colleague Rick Gates was also charged. Another Trump campaign advisor, George Papadopoulos, has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

Oct 30, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, one focus of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, hides behind his car visor as he leaves his home in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S. October 30, 2017. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Mueller investigation leads to indictment of former Trump campaign chairman 5 MIN

Guests:
Josh Meyer, Politico (@JoshMeyerDC)

More:
Trump campaign aides charged in Mueller's Russia probe

What's next for prosecutors in Manafort indictment? 5 MIN

Now that Paul Manafort, Rick Gates and George Papadopoulos face federal charges, what happens next? Will there be a trial? Can Trump pardon his former advisors?

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

How 18th century Alien and Sedition Acts figure into today's politics 5 MIN

The Alien and Sedition Acts were passed in the 18th century. One of them is still on the books and could be used to justify government discrimination against anyone it deems an “enemy.”

Guests:
Mike Schlitt, Producer, 'The Document' (@schlitthappenz)

Kevin Spacey's explanation for attacking a minor decades ago angers gay rights leaders 5 MIN

Kevin Spacey apologized for assaulting a 14-year-old decades ago, but says he doesn’t remember doing it. And, by the way, he’s gay now. Spacey’s announcement is being criticized by gay groups for conflating the assault with his sexuality.

Guests:
Kim Masters, host, 'The Business' (@kimmasters)

More:
'Star Trek' Star Claims Kevin Spacey Made a Pass at Him at Age 14; Spacey Apologizes, Comes Out as Gay
Actor Anthony Rapp: Kevin Spacey Made A Sexual Advance Toward Me When I Was 14

In 'Long Way Down,' a young man makes a hard choice 5 MIN

Jason Reynolds’ latest novel is written entirely in verse, and takes place during one elevator ride in which a 15-year-old boy has to decide whether to kill someone he thinks shot his brother.

Guests:
Jason Reynolds, author, “Long Way Down” (@JasonReynolds83)

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

