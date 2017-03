The new novel “The Fortunate Ones” revolves around a piece of Nazi-looted art as it goes from Vienna to Los Angeles, where it disappears again. But the book is really about the bond between an old and young woman and the similarities they share, despite more than a half century between them.



Ellen Umansky is author of “The Fortunate Ones” (Photo courtesy of Umansky)

Guests:

Ellen Umansky, New York Times, Slate and Salon; Author of “The Fortunate Ones" (@umanskyellen)