California could be key to switching the House from red to blue in next year’s midterm elections. Activists this weekend will talk strategy and pick a new leader. There are two main candidates in the running. Eric Bauman is a party insider, gay activist, and union organizer from LA. Kimberly Ellis is an outsider from the Bay Area, supported by the Bernie Sanders wing of the party. She would be the first person of color to lead California’s Democratic party.

Carla Marinucci, Politico

