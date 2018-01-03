Whose nuclear button is bigger?

If you live in LA, San Francisco or New York and you get sick and need a new liver or a lung, you’ll probably have to wait a lot longer than someone in South Carolina or Louisiana. You may even run out of time before the organ becomes available. That’s because organs are generally donated locally. But that may be changing thanks to a lawsuit in New York.

Guests:

Alan Zarembo, Investigative reporter for LA Times

More:

In a turf battle for organs, a policy review rattles the national transplant system

