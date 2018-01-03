Whose nuclear button is bigger?
The battle between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un seems to be escalating, but what’s really at stake in this brinkmanship over nuclear weapons? Can South Korea play a key role in easing tensions.
The two countries re-opened a direct communication line along the Demilitarized Zone in preparation for possible high-level talks next week. This follows a New Year’s Day speech from North Korean President Kim Jong Un, in which he made a rare overture for new negotiations with the South. But in that speech, Kim also said he had a nuclear button ready to launch an attack on any American target. President Donald Trump tweeted last night that he has a nuclear button that’s “much bigger & more powerful.”
David Kang, University of Southern California (@DaveCKang)
The forthcoming book “Fire and Fury” offers a look inside the Trump White House and all the drama that entails. It’s getting lots of buzz, particularly for the salty quotes from former chief strategist Steve Bannon. Meanwhile, remember the so-called Steele Dossier that purported to lay out Trump’s ties to Russia? The guys behind it are speaking out.
Jonathan Weisman, New York Times (@jonathanweisman)
Trump Tower meeting with Russians 'treasonous', Bannon says in explosive book
The Republicans’ Fake Investigations
If you live in LA, San Francisco or New York and you get sick and need a new liver or a lung, you’ll probably have to wait a lot longer than someone in South Carolina or Louisiana. You may even run out of time before the organ becomes available. That’s because organs are generally donated locally. But that may be changing thanks to a lawsuit in New York.
Alan Zarembo, Investigative reporter for LA Times
In a turf battle for organs, a policy review rattles the national transplant system
In “The Shape of Water,” a mute woman falls in love with a creature being studied in the government lab where she’s a janitor. Guillermo del Toro’s film gained seven nominations for Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards. We replay our conversation with the film’s cinematographer, and the actor playing the amphibious love interest.
Doug Jones, Haskell Slaughter
Dan Laustsen, Cinematographer, “The Shape of Water”
It’s a good time to get great Italian food in Los Angeles, according to food critic Katherine Spiers. She runs through the list of the city’s newest (and most delicious) Italian restaurants. No checked tablecloths here.
Katherine Spiers, LA Weekly; Producer of Smarth Mouth (@katherinespiers)
Madeleine Brand
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Health and hygiene on Skid Row The United Nations’ special investigator for extreme poverty and human rights recently toured the US, first stopping in LA and touring Skid Row. We speak with him about what he saw, and what he thinks needs to happen to help the homeless. One thing they need right now is more toilets. We look at what city officials are doing to improve sanitary conditions.
Comics and conversations about the universe In the world of comics, there’s a long list of scientists who gain superpowers for good or evil – the Hulk, Mr. Fantastic, Poison Ivy. But these heroes and villains… Read More
Pot’s legal now, so where can you get high? It will still take a few weeks for dispensaries to get licensed, but the sale of recreational marijuana is now legal. And Los Angeles is expected be one of the… Read More