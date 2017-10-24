Photo: Cars drive under a partially collapsed utility pole, after the island was hit by Hurricane Maria in September, in Naguabo, Puerto Rico October 20, 2017. (Alvin Baez/Reuters)
Why a small Montana energy company is rebuilding Puerto Rico's power grid
It’s been just over a month since Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico. Almost 80 percent of residents still don’t have electricity. Now Puerto Rico’s state-owned utility company has awarded a $300 million contract to rebuild its power grid. The award went to a 2-year-old firm in Montana.
Aaron Davis, Washington Post (@byaaroncdavis)
Small Montana firm lands Puerto Rico’s biggest contract to get the power back on
An independent law firm and a consulting firm will investigate allegations of harassment and assault at the state Capitol. Christine Pelosi, chair of the women’s caucus of the California Democratic Party, says the secret hiring of these firms is not the best practice. She says we need champions for transparency and accountability, an independent hotline to report abuse, and protection for whistleblowers.
Christine Pelosi, California Democratic Party Women’s Caucus (@sfpelosi)
Women Denounce Harassment in California’s Capital
California Senate hires lawyers and a consultant to examine sexual harassment allegations
Statement from California Democratic Party Women’s Caucus Chair Christine Pelosi on Sexual Harassment in Politics
The art galleries and coffee shops that have moved into Boyle Heights over the past years have generated heated protests. Are artists to blame for luring real estate speculators who then drive up prices, forcing long-time residents out? Or are they also victims who can’t afford to live there? Get the podcast.
Many in Downtown LA's Arts District are worried about pending
evictions and getting pushed out. (Photo: Saul Gonzalez)
Saul Gonzalez, Host, 'There Goes the Neighborhood: Los Angeles' (@SaulKCRW)
Anna Scott, Producer, 'Press Play' (@AnnaKCRW)
Madeleine Brand
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
