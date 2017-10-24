Why a small Montana energy company is rebuilding Puerto Rico's power grid

It’s been just over a month since Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico. Many parts of the island have seen only spotty or nonexistent relief efforts. Almost 80 percent of the residents still don’t have electricity. Now Puerto Rico’s state-owned utility company has awarded a $300 million contract to rebuild its power grid. The award went to a 2-year-old firm in Montana that had only two full-time employees when the storm hit.

Guests:

Aaron Davis, Washington Post (@byaaroncdavis)

More:

Small Montana firm lands Puerto Rico’s biggest contract to get the power back on

