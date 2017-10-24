ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

Why a small Montana energy company is rebuilding Puerto Rico's power grid

It’s been just over a month since Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico. Almost 80 percent of residents still don’t have electricity. Now Puerto Rico’s state-owned utility company has awarded a $300 million contract to rebuild its power grid. The award went to a 2-year-old firm in Montana.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 24, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: Cars drive under a partially collapsed utility pole, after the island was hit by Hurricane Maria in September, in Naguabo, Puerto Rico October 20, 2017. (Alvin Baez/Reuters)

Puerto Rico turns to Montana to get its power back 8 MIN, 56 SEC

It’s been just over a month since Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico. Many parts of the island have seen only spotty or nonexistent relief efforts. Almost 80 percent of the residents still don’t have electricity. Now Puerto Rico’s state-owned utility company has awarded a $300 million contract to rebuild its power grid. The award went to a 2-year-old firm in Montana that had only two full-time employees when the storm hit.

Guests:
Aaron Davis, Washington Post (@byaaroncdavis)

More:
Small Montana firm lands Puerto Rico’s biggest contract to get the power back on

Democratic leader calls for transparency when fighting sexual abuse in politics 7 MIN, 58 SEC

An independent law firm and a consulting firm will investigate allegations of harassment and assault at the state Capitol. Christine Pelosi, chair of the women’s caucus of the California Democratic Party, says the secret hiring of these firms is not the best practice. She says we need champions for transparency and accountability, an independent hotline to report abuse, and protection for whistleblowers.

Guests:
Christine Pelosi, California Democratic Party Women’s Caucus (@sfpelosi)

More:
Women Denounce Harassment in California’s Capital
California Senate hires lawyers and a consultant to examine sexual harassment allegations
Statement from California Democratic Party Women’s Caucus Chair Christine Pelosi on Sexual Harassment in Politics

There Goes the Neighborhood: How artists change neighborhoods 28 MIN, 28 SEC

The art galleries and coffee shops that have moved into Boyle Heights over the past years have generated heated protests. Are artists to blame for luring real estate speculators who then drive up prices, forcing long-time residents out? Or are they also victims who can’t afford to live there? Get the podcast.


Many in Downtown LA's Arts District are worried about pending
evictions and getting pushed out. (Photo: Saul Gonzalez)

Guests:
Saul Gonzalez, Host, 'There Goes the Neighborhood: Los Angeles' (@SaulKCRW)
Anna Scott, Producer, 'Press Play' (@AnnaKCRW)

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
You asked, Santa Barbara’s mayoral candidates answered
For The Curious Blog

You asked, Santa Barbara’s mayoral candidates answered Rental prices are through the roof. Empty storefronts line State Street. Mentally ill people are living on the street. Wannabe pot shop owners are politely banging at the city’s door.… Read More

Oct 24, 2017

Why did Anthem Insurance leave Santa Barbara?
For The Curious Blog

Why did Anthem Insurance leave Santa Barbara? In August, Anthem announced it was pulling out of the individual insurance market in California, potentially leaving 17,000 people in Santa Barbara county without health care. It was disappointing news… Read More

Oct 24, 2017

Do Republicans have a future in California?
For The Curious Blog

Do Republicans have a future in California? Former GOP leader of the state Assembly, Chad Mayes lays out his vision. ‘We’ve got to make sure that we are not losing our soul as Republicans,’ he says. Read More

Oct 23, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

Podcast Survey
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed