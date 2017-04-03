Why are traffic deaths on the rise in LA?

Los Angeles has seen increases in traffic accidents, as well as cyclist and pedestrian deaths. Police are giving out fewer speeding tickets. That’s despite the mayor’s Vision Zero initiative to reduce traffic fatalities to zero by 2025.

Guests:

Seleta Reynolds, Los Angeles Department of Transportation (@seletajewel)

Madeline Brozen, UCLA's Lewis Center and the Institute of Transportation Studies (@Maddz4planning)

More:

The number of pedestrians, cyclists and drivers killed in L.A. traffic rose sharply in 2016

Vision Zero Program Struggles To Change L.A. City Priorities

