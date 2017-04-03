Photo: Los Angeles traffic (Courtesy of Núria)
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy
Why are traffic deaths on the rise in LA?
Los Angeles has seen increases in traffic accidents, as well as cyclist and pedestrian deaths. Meanwhile, police are giving out fewer speeding tickets. That’s despite the mayor’s Vision Zero initiative to reduce traffic fatalities to zero by 2025.
Photo: Los Angeles traffic (Courtesy of Núria)
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy
Guests:
Seleta Reynolds, Los Angeles Department of Transportation (@seletajewel)
Madeline Brozen, UCLA's Lewis Center and the Institute of Transportation Studies (@Maddz4planning)
More:
The number of pedestrians, cyclists and drivers killed in L.A. traffic rose sharply in 2016
Vision Zero Program Struggles To Change L.A. City Priorities
After the failure of the GOP’s attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare, there’s been much talk about deep fractures in the Republican party. One of the men tasked with healing those wounds is House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who represents Bakersfield. We find out how his legislative agenda is and is not working.
Guests:
Michael Doyle, McClatchy Newspapers (@MichaelDoyle10)
More:
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy struggles with the realities of power
Fox’s paid political commentator Julie Roginsky filed a lawsuit against Fox, claiming that former Fox News chief Roger Ailes made unwanted advances towards her, and that she was passed up for a promotion because she resisted those advances. Roginsky also says the network’s current president and its top lawyer ignored her complaints and retaliated against her. This comes a day after revelations of harassment allegations against Fox star Bill O’Reilly.
Guests:
David Folkenflik, NPR (@davidfolkenflik)
More:
Fresh Lawsuit Against Ailes Slams Fox News' Response To Harassment Claims
What happens when young Jews try to leave their ultra-Orthodox community? They’ve spent their entire lives living in a separate reality, and in some cases, not even learning English. But living outside that world can be alienating and confusing.
Guests:
Taffy Brodesser-Akner, journalist (@taffyakner)
You might have seen a new word floating around on social media and in some news articles: Latinx. It’s meant to be gender-nonconforming. Some people are happy about the inclusivity. However, it’s complicated for others because Spanish is a gender-based language and some take pride in identifying as Latina or Latino.
Guests:
Arianna Davis, Refinery29 (@ariannagdavis)
Connie Chavez, Latina Magazine (@ConnayCONZ)
More:
Coming To Terms With “Latinx”
5 REASONS YOU SHOULD REPLACE "LATINO" WITH "LATINX"