Why does Amazon want to buy Whole Foods?

Amazon plans to spend $13.7 billion to buy Whole Foods Market, which has more than 450 locations. Shareholders of Whole Foods Markets still have to approve the deal. But it’s a big moment for Amazon, which has struggled to find its niche in the $800 billion grocery business.

Jun 16, 2017

Photo courtesy of Ines Hegedus-Garcia

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

Is obstruction of justice Trump's greatest threat? 9 MIN, 17 SEC

President Trump tweeted today, “I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt.” He also traveled to Miami to roll back President Obama’s Cuba policy. Also, this week’s Congressional baseball practice shooting led to lots of talk about mutual respect and more civil debate, but will it change anything?

Guests:
Josh Barro, Business Insider / KCRW's Left, Right & Center' (@jbarro)

As Amazon buys Whole Foods, will you be able to get drone-delivered kombucha? 7 MIN, 26 SEC

Guests:
Spencer Soper, Bloomberg News (@spencersoper)

More:
Amazon to Acquire Whole Foods for $13.7 Billion

Young woman found guilty of manslaughter for encouraging boyfriend to kill himself 9 MIN, 10 SEC

Conrad Roy III killed himself in a parking lot by hooking up a water pump that emitted carbon monoxide to the cab of his truck. He was texting his 17-year-old girlfriend Michelle Carter, who repeatedly urged him to go through with with killing himself. He was found dead the next day.

Guests:
Emily Bazelon, New York Times magazine / Yale Law School (@EmilyBazelon)

More:
Michelle Carter Is Guilty of Manslaughter in Texting Suicide Case

Is 'Cars 3' the animated racecar version of 'Rocky 3?' 14 MIN, 33 SEC

Film critics review Pixar’s third installment of “Cars;” “Rough Night,” about a group of women college friends getting together for a bachelorette party; “All Eyez on Me,” a biopic about iconic LA rapper Tupac Shakur.

Guests:
Christy Lemire, What The Flick?! (@christylemire)
Witney Seibold, Crave Online (@witneyseibold)

Appreciating a Japanese cult film set in 1960s drag queen culture 9 MIN, 53 SEC

Part fiction and part documentary, the 1969 film “Funeral Parade of Roses” is set against the backdrop of Tokyo’s underground gay and drag scenes. A new version of the film is playing through June 22 at Cinefamily. Its release comes just two months after director Toshio Matsumoto died.

Guests:
Akira Mizuta Lippit, University of Southern California (@alippit)

