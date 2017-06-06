Why is Trump so behind on filling staff jobs, establishing concrete policies?

Will Congress repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act? Will it collapse, as President Trump warns? Dr. Zeke Emanuel says that what’s happening in Washington is just a sideshow. What really matters is that healthcare in America is still too expensive and doesn’t work well enough. Emanuel was an adviser to President Obama in the creation of the Affordable Care Act. He’s written a new book with ideas on how to fix healthcare.

Guests:

Ezekiel Emanuel, National Institutes of Health; author, “Prescription for the Future: The Twelve Transformational Practices of Highly Effective Medical Organizations.”