The new book “Human Errors” looks at flaws in our bodies, why we have them, and what’s possibly in store for our future. We speak with author Nathan Lents about why humans have more colds than most other animals, how our bodies can’t produce their own essential vitamins and minerals the way other animals’ can, why men have nipples, and more.



Biology professor Nathan Lents. Photo courtesy of Lents.

Guests:

Nathan Lents, author of “Human Errors: A Panorama of Our Glitches, from Pointless Bones to Broken Genes,” biology professor at John Jay College" (@nathanlents)