When Omar Saif Ghobash’s father, a diplomat, was assassinated, he started to question the world around him and contemplate violence in the Arab world. Now he’s written a personal yet political book -- in the form of letters to his young son -- about what it means to be a Muslim now.

Guests:

Omar Saif Ghobash, United Arab Emirates to Russia, "Letters to a Young Muslim" (@OmarSaifGhobash)