Why some right-wing media outlets are questioning Mueller's credibility

Russian influence in the 2016 election is more extensive than anyone thought. The leaders of Facebook, Twitter, and Google are testifying on Capitol Hill about how many millions of users were exposed to fake Russian information. The question now: How are they going to prevent that from happening in the future?

Guests:

Will Oremus, Slate.com (@WillOremus)

More:

Russian Influence Reached 126 Million Through Facebook Alone

Silicon Valley's Capitol Hill strategy: Fess up

