Why some right-wing media outlets are questioning Mueller's credibility

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was indicted on 12 counts, including money laundering, and former advisor George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. The stories have played out differently, depending on where you get your news.

Oct 31, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: A demonstrator holds a sign in support of U.S. special prosecutor Robert Mueller as she attends a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump and Republican congressman Darrell Issa (R-Vista) outside Issa's office in Vista, California, U.S., October 31, 2017. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

What we know about Russian ads on Facebook and Twitter 8 MIN, 11 SEC

Russian influence in the 2016 election is more extensive than anyone thought. The leaders of Facebook, Twitter, and Google are testifying on Capitol Hill about how many millions of users were exposed to fake Russian information. The question now: How are they going to prevent that from happening in the future?

Guests:
Will Oremus, Slate.com (@WillOremus)

More:
Russian Influence Reached 126 Million Through Facebook Alone
Silicon Valley's Capitol Hill strategy: Fess up

The media's different storylines around Manafort 8 MIN, 54 SEC

The news spotlight yesterday was on the Paul Manafort indictment and George Papadopoulos plea deal. Conservative outlets covered the story through a prism that cast Hillary Clinton and the Democrats as the true villains. We look at why Fox and right-leaning outlets have such a different version of these events.

Guests:
David Folkenflik, NPR (@davidfolkenflik)

More:
'None Of This Is Real': Conservative Media React To Mueller Indictments

There Goes the Neighborhood: How food can symbolize gentrification 26 MIN, 17 SEC

Coffee, beer, and pizza are humble food items, but when they’re transformed into pour overs, craft brews, and are wood fired, they spell gentrification. “There Goes the Neighborhood” explores what happens when the new, artisanal business moves in.


Rex Roberts and Lorena Jurado, owners of Little Ripper
coffee shop in Glassell Park. (By Saul Gonzalez)

Guests:
Anna Scott, Producer, 'Press Play' (@AnnaKCRW)
Saul Gonzalez, Host, 'There Goes the Neighborhood: Los Angeles' (@SaulKCRW)

Who can afford to shop at House of Bijan? 3 MIN, 20 SEC

Paul Manafort spent more than $500,000 at an unnamed clothing store in Beverly Hills over six years. If one wanted to drop that much cash on menswear fast, House of Bijan would probably be their first shop. The store manager has neither confirmed nor denied this theory. The store has dressed the rich and famous for decades, including George H.W. Bush and Vladimir Putin.

Guests:
Amy Feldman, Forbes (@amyfeldman)

More:
Ex-Trump Campaign Chair's $1.4 Million Wardrobe: What Do You Get for That Kind of Dough?

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

The Torrance refinery rises like a gleaming metal castle next to a residential area just off Crenshaw Boulevard, south of the 405 Freeway. The refinery's history goes back to 1929,…

Eleven years ago California's prison system was bursting at the seams. Gymnasiums were being used as dormitories, and inmates were sleeping in triple bunks. Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger declared a state…

In celebration of the most menacing holiday of the year, we asked you all to tell us what eerie story you were most curious about. You asked us about haunted…

