Photo: A demonstrator holds a sign in support of U.S. special prosecutor Robert Mueller as she attends a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump and Republican congressman Darrell Issa (R-Vista) outside Issa's office in Vista, California, U.S., October 31, 2017. (Mike Blake/Reuters)
Why some right-wing media outlets are questioning Mueller's credibility
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was indicted on 12 counts, including money laundering, and former advisor George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. The stories have played out differently, depending on where you get your news.
Russian influence in the 2016 election is more extensive than anyone thought. The leaders of Facebook, Twitter, and Google are testifying on Capitol Hill about how many millions of users were exposed to fake Russian information. The question now: How are they going to prevent that from happening in the future?
Will Oremus, Slate.com (@WillOremus)
Russian Influence Reached 126 Million Through Facebook Alone
Silicon Valley's Capitol Hill strategy: Fess up
The news spotlight yesterday was on the Paul Manafort indictment and George Papadopoulos plea deal. Conservative outlets covered the story through a prism that cast Hillary Clinton and the Democrats as the true villains. We look at why Fox and right-leaning outlets have such a different version of these events.
David Folkenflik, NPR (@davidfolkenflik)
'None Of This Is Real': Conservative Media React To Mueller Indictments
Coffee, beer, and pizza are humble food items, but when they’re transformed into pour overs, craft brews, and are wood fired, they spell gentrification. “There Goes the Neighborhood” explores what happens when the new, artisanal business moves in.
Rex Roberts and Lorena Jurado, owners of Little Ripper
coffee shop in Glassell Park. (By Saul Gonzalez)
Anna Scott, Producer, 'Press Play' (@AnnaKCRW)
Saul Gonzalez, Host, 'There Goes the Neighborhood: Los Angeles' (@SaulKCRW)
Paul Manafort spent more than $500,000 at an unnamed clothing store in Beverly Hills over six years. If one wanted to drop that much cash on menswear fast, House of Bijan would probably be their first shop. The store manager has neither confirmed nor denied this theory. The store has dressed the rich and famous for decades, including George H.W. Bush and Vladimir Putin.
Amy Feldman, Forbes (@amyfeldman)
Ex-Trump Campaign Chair's $1.4 Million Wardrobe: What Do You Get for That Kind of Dough?
