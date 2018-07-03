Why the mentally ill end up in jails and prisons
The Los Angeles County Jail is the largest psychiatric ward in America. About a quarter of the men imprisoned in LA -- and nearly half of the women -- need some form of mental health care. Across the country, jails and prisons are increasingly being forced to provide psychiatric care for their inmate patients. These institutions are not set up to do that.
FROM THIS EPISODE
On Monday, a federal judge in Washington said the government must release or hold hearings for more than 1000 asylum seekers currently in detention. These aren’t families who’ve been separated at the border. These are asylum seekers who’ve been held in custody for months or years. For the families at the border, the saga continues with court cases and conflicting statements about what’s happening. We sort out what’s going on across the country and in LA.
Guests:
Dara Lind, Vox (@DLind)
Johanna Fluckey, Kids In Need of Defense
More:
It’s official: the Trump administration has replaced family separation with indefinite family detention
New details are out on how EPA chief Scott Pruitt spends money and assigns work to his staffers. He asked multiple people to help find a job that pays $200,000/year for his wife. He also asked them to review a rental agreement, so he could get out of paying a penalty. And don’t forget the soundproof booth and regular first class flights.
Guests:
Juliet Eilperin, Washington Post national affairs correspondent (@eilperin)
More:
Pruitt aides reveal new details of his spending and management at EPA
The Los Angeles County Jail is the largest psychiatric ward in America. About a quarter of the men imprisoned in LA and nearly half of the women need some form of mental health care. Across the country, jails and prisons are increasingly being forced to provide psychiatric care for their inmate patients. These institutions are not set up to do that.
Guests:
Alisa Roth, Author of “Insane: America's Criminal Treatment of Mental Illness” (@alisa_roth)
The nation that invented soccer has a love-hate relationship with the World Cup. Press Play’s Christian Bordal sat down with English expat Roger Bennett right before the World Cup began. Bennett is one of the duo that calls themselves “Men in Blazers,” a TV show and podcast about the game. Their new book is “Encyclopedia Blazertanica: A Suboptimal Guide To Soccer, America's Sport Of The Future Since 1972.”
Guests:
Roger Bennett, ESPN (@rogbennett)
More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand
Will West LA see denser housing near public transit? L.A. City Council will vote Tuesday on a plan that could pave the way for up to 6,000 new housing units near the Expo Line by 2035. It’s a model city leaders hope to emulate all over the city: dense housing near public transportation. Many homeowners are embracing it.
'Three Identical Strangers:' true story of triplets separated for 19 years Identical triplets were separated at birth, then found each other by chance when they were 19 years old. They bonded instantly and became celebrities overnight. It sounds like a fairytale, but it didn’t turn out that way. A new documentary tells their story.
Press Play Special: Justice Kennedy’s retirement The Supreme Court is about to get more conservative. Justice Anthony Kennedy is retiring at the end of July. Although nominated by Ronald Reagan, he was the court’s swing vote. Trump’s next nominee will be firmly on the right.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
The tale of Santa Barbara’s Canon Perdido Street It’s not exactly Game of Thrones, but get ready for an intriguing story of two warring families Read More
When homelessness hits, a pet can be the most important companion Dogs barked and yelped amid a hive of activity in Santa Ana’s civic center. Cats were there, too. But their presence was more muted, stowed away in carriers. Owners came… Read More