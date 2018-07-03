ON AIR
Why the mentally ill end up in jails and prisons

The Los Angeles County Jail is the largest psychiatric ward in America. About a quarter of the men imprisoned in LA -- and nearly half of the women -- need some form of mental health care. Across the country, jails and prisons are increasingly being forced to provide psychiatric care for their inmate patients. These institutions are not set up to do that.

Jul 03, 2018

State of migrant family reunification efforts nationally and in LA 15 MIN, 9 SEC

On Monday, a federal judge in Washington said the government must release or hold hearings for more than 1000 asylum seekers currently in detention. These aren’t families who’ve been separated at the border. These are asylum seekers who’ve been held in custody for months or years. For the families at the border, the saga continues with court cases and conflicting statements about what’s happening. We sort out what’s going on across the country and in LA.

Guests:
Dara Lind, Vox (@DLind)
Johanna Fluckey, Kids In Need of Defense

More:
It’s official: the Trump administration has replaced family separation with indefinite family detention

EPA chief asked staffers to find his wife a job and get him out of a housing penalty 8 MIN, 36 SEC

New details are out on how EPA chief Scott Pruitt spends money and assigns work to his staffers. He asked multiple people to help find a job that pays $200,000/year for his wife. He also asked them to review a rental agreement, so he could get out of paying a penalty. And don’t forget the soundproof booth and regular first class flights.

Guests:
Juliet Eilperin, Washington Post national affairs correspondent (@eilperin)

More:
Pruitt aides reveal new details of his spending and management at EPA

Why so many people with mental illness end up behind bars 15 MIN, 24 SEC

Guests:
Alisa Roth, Author of “Insane: America's Criminal Treatment of Mental Illness” (@alisa_roth)

Britain's love-hate relationship with the World Cup 9 MIN, 34 SEC

The nation that invented soccer has a love-hate relationship with the World Cup. Press Play’s Christian Bordal sat down with English expat Roger Bennett right before the World Cup began. Bennett is one of the duo that calls themselves “Men in Blazers,” a TV show and podcast about the game. Their new book is “Encyclopedia Blazertanica: A Suboptimal Guide To Soccer, America's Sport Of The Future Since 1972.”

Guests:
Roger Bennett, ESPN (@rogbennett)

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or
Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir

