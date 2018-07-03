Why the mentally ill end up in jails and prisons

On Monday, a federal judge in Washington said the government must release or hold hearings for more than 1000 asylum seekers currently in detention. These aren’t families who’ve been separated at the border. These are asylum seekers who’ve been held in custody for months or years. For the families at the border, the saga continues with court cases and conflicting statements about what’s happening. We sort out what’s going on across the country and in LA.

Guests:

Dara Lind, Vox (@DLind)

Johanna Fluckey, Kids In Need of Defense

More:

It’s official: the Trump administration has replaced family separation with indefinite family detention

