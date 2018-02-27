ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

Why the Tupac and Biggie murders are still unsolved

It’s been more than two decades since Tupac and Biggie were shot and killed just six months apart. Both murders are still officially unsolved. A new TV series looks inside the investigations, and the West Coast v. East Coast rap war.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Feb 27, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Scene from “Unsolved: The Murders Of Tupac And The Notorious B.I.G.” Photo courtesy of NBC Universal.

How effective can financial activism be against guns? 9 MIN, 14 SEC

At least 20 companies have cut ties with the National Rifle Association -- including Delta, United, Hertz, and Metlife. They’re not offering discounts to NRA members anymore. Separately, there’s pressure on investors to drop gun manufacturers from their stock portfolios. Aside from making activists feel good, can these boycotts lead to real change?

Guests:
Jordan Weissmann, Slate.com (@JHWeissmann)

More:
What Boycotting the NRA Accomplishes
How Banks Could Control Gun Sales if Washington Won’t

Are there so many mass shootings because America's boys are broken? 8 MIN, 46 SEC

Two things mass shootings have in common are guns and guys. Nearly all the shooters are male, nearly all are young. So what’s going on with young men? Michael Ian Black tries to figure it out.


Michael Ian Black. Photo by Brigitte Jouxtel. 

Guests:
Michael Ian Black, How to be Amazing (@michaelianblack)

More:
The Boys Are Not All Right

Big corruption in tiny town of Maywood, California 7 MIN, 34 SEC

There’s a corruption scandal in Maywood. Investigators for the district attorney’s office have seized computers and boxes of documents from city hall and the homes of many city officials. Maywood is just one of several small towns along the 710 freeway that’s had a corruption scandal in recent years. Remember Bell, Cudahy, Huntington Park?

Guests:
Ruben Vives, Reporter, Los Angeles Times

More:
A tiny city with huge problems, Maywood faces its biggest scandal yet

Who killed Biggie and Tupac? A new miniseries tries to figure it out 14 MIN, 46 SEC

It’s been more than two decades since Tupac and Biggie were shot and killed just six months apart. Both murders are still officially unsolved. A new TV series looks inside the investigations, and the West Coast v. East Coast rap war. It’s called “Unsolved: The Murders Of Tupac And The Notorious B.I.G.”

Scenes from “Unsolved: The Murders Of Tupac And The Notorious B.I.G.” 
Photos courtesy of NBC Universal. 

Guests:
Kyle Long, Creator, "Unsolved"
Anthony Hemingway, Director and Executive Producer, "Unsolved" (@shinybootz)

Where to find great Middle Eastern and Israeli food in Los Angeles 6 MIN, 54 SEC

Middle Eastern food, and specifically Israeli cuisine, are having a moment right now across the U.S. Here in LA, a couple of Mideast-style restaurants landed on local and national “best of” lists last year. There are a few more promising spots in the works.


Aarti Sequeira is author of the cookbook “Aarti Paarti: An American
Kitchen with an Indian Soul." Photo courtesy of Sequeira. 

Guests:
Aarti Sequeria, author, “Aarti Paarti: An American Kitchen with an Indian Soul” (@https://twitter.com/aartipaarti)

Aarti Paarti

Aarti Sequeira

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Training to take down an active shooter
For The Curious Blog

Training to take down an active shooter While politicians and activists argue over gun regulations and mental health services following the shooting in Parkland, Fla., some people are deciding to take things into their own hands –… Read More

Feb 26, 2018

Facing cancer, climber David Roberts reexamines adventuring and extreme risk
For The Curious Blog

Facing cancer, climber David Roberts reexamines adventuring and extreme risk Read More

Feb 26, 2018

3 reasons why your commute between Ventura and Santa Barbara has gotten even worse
For The Curious Blog

3 reasons why your commute between Ventura and Santa Barbara has gotten even worse It’s been over a month since deadly mudslides washed through Montecito and shut down Highway 101 for weeks. But, even though the highway is now clean, open and back to… Read More

Feb 16, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed