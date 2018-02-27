Scene from “Unsolved: The Murders Of Tupac And The Notorious B.I.G.” Photo courtesy of NBC Universal.
Why the Tupac and Biggie murders are still unsolved
It’s been more than two decades since Tupac and Biggie were shot and killed just six months apart. Both murders are still officially unsolved. A new TV series looks inside the investigations, and the West Coast v. East Coast rap war.
FROM THIS EPISODE
At least 20 companies have cut ties with the National Rifle Association -- including Delta, United, Hertz, and Metlife. They’re not offering discounts to NRA members anymore. Separately, there’s pressure on investors to drop gun manufacturers from their stock portfolios. Aside from making activists feel good, can these boycotts lead to real change?
Guests:
Jordan Weissmann, Slate.com (@JHWeissmann)
More:
What Boycotting the NRA Accomplishes
How Banks Could Control Gun Sales if Washington Won’t
Two things mass shootings have in common are guns and guys. Nearly all the shooters are male, nearly all are young. So what’s going on with young men? Michael Ian Black tries to figure it out.
Michael Ian Black. Photo by Brigitte Jouxtel.
Guests:
Michael Ian Black, How to be Amazing (@michaelianblack)
There’s a corruption scandal in Maywood. Investigators for the district attorney’s office have seized computers and boxes of documents from city hall and the homes of many city officials. Maywood is just one of several small towns along the 710 freeway that’s had a corruption scandal in recent years. Remember Bell, Cudahy, Huntington Park?
Guests:
Ruben Vives, Reporter, Los Angeles Times
More:
A tiny city with huge problems, Maywood faces its biggest scandal yet
It’s been more than two decades since Tupac and Biggie were shot and killed just six months apart. Both murders are still officially unsolved. A new TV series looks inside the investigations, and the West Coast v. East Coast rap war. It’s called “Unsolved: The Murders Of Tupac And The Notorious B.I.G.”
Scenes from “Unsolved: The Murders Of Tupac And The Notorious B.I.G.”
Photos courtesy of NBC Universal.
Guests:
Kyle Long, Creator, "Unsolved"
Anthony Hemingway, Director and Executive Producer, "Unsolved" (@shinybootz)
Middle Eastern food, and specifically Israeli cuisine, are having a moment right now across the U.S. Here in LA, a couple of Mideast-style restaurants landed on local and national “best of” lists last year. There are a few more promising spots in the works.
Aarti Sequeira is author of the cookbook “Aarti Paarti: An American
Kitchen with an Indian Soul." Photo courtesy of Sequeira.
Guests:
Aarti Sequeria, author, “Aarti Paarti: An American Kitchen with an Indian Soul” (@https://twitter.com/aartipaarti)
Aarti Sequeira
