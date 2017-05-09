Chris Burden is the artist behind the Instagram-famous street lamps at LACMA. But in the ‘70s, his performance art scared and confused visitors and critics alike. He made a name for himself when he hired a man to shoot him in the arm for the sake of performance art. He also nailed himself to a car in Venice beach, and held a knife to an interviewer on live TV. All of this is in the new documentary “Burden.”

Guests:

Timothy Marrinan, Co-Director, "Burden"

Richard Dewey, Co-Director, "Burden"