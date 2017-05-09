Photo of James Comey in San Bernardino, March 30, 2016. (Courtesy of tua ulamac)
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Gina Pollack
Why was FBI Director James Comey fired?
Was James Comey fired as head of the FBI because he mishandled the Clinton emails, or because he was investigating the Trump campaign’s Russia ties? We also hear from Gil Cedillo, who’s facing a runoff election against Joe Bray-Ali for City Council District 1.
Photo of James Comey in San Bernardino, March 30, 2016. (Courtesy of tua ulamac)
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Gina Pollack
This afternoon, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said, “The president has accepted the recommendation of the Attorney General and the deputy Attorney General regarding the dismissal of the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.” The bureau’s director was fired. Was he fired for mishandling the Clinton emails, or because he was investigating the Trump campaign’s Russia ties?
Guests:
Justin Levitt, Loyola Law School (@_justinlevitt_)
Michael Grunwald, Politico magazine (@MikeGrunwald)
More:
F.B.I. Director James Comey Is Fired by Trump
James Comey’s Testimony on Huma Abedin Forwarding Emails Was Inaccurate
There is an unexpectedly interesting city council election next week in Los Angeles. Incumbent Gil Cedillo is facing first-time challenger Joe Bray-Ali. Bray-Ali’s campaign blew up after it was revealed he made repeated offensive comments online. But Cedillo is also under fire for taking money from LA developer Geoff Palmer, and not being responsive to his constituents. We hear from Cedillo today.
Gil Cedillo is in the May 16th runoff election for LA City Council District 1.
(Photo by Amy Ta)
Guests:
Gil Cedillo, Los Angeles City Council (@gilcedillocd1)
Chris Burden is the artist behind the Instagram-famous street lamps at LACMA. But in the ‘70s, his performance art scared and confused visitors and critics alike. He made a name for himself when he hired a man to shoot him in the arm for the sake of performance art. He also nailed himself to a car in Venice beach, and held a knife to an interviewer on live TV. All of this is in the new documentary “Burden.”
Guests:
Timothy Marrinan, Co-Director, "Burden"
Richard Dewey, Co-Director, "Burden"
This saturday, May 13, is National Apple Pie Day. And why limit yourselves to just apple pie when there are so many other delicious varieties, like berry pies, custard pies, and meringue pies?
Guests:
Katherine Spiers, LA Weekly; Producer of Smarth Mouth (@katherinespiers)