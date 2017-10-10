ON AIR
Will Harvey Weinstein be prosecuted?

Harvey Weinstein has been accused of rape. The New Yorker dropped another bombshell story today that has women on the record saying he sexually assaulted them.

Oct 10, 2017

Photo: Film producer Harvey Weinstein attends the 2016 amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan, New York February 10, 2016.(Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

Dozens of women accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault 11 MIN, 44 SEC

The New Yorker dropped a bombshell story today that has women on the record saying he raped and sexually assaulted them. Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie told the New York Times he sexually harassed them. One actress went to the police after Weinstein assaulted her, but the D.A. declined to press charges. Can Weinstein be prosecuted now?

Guests:
Laurie Levenson, Loyola Law School (@LoyolaLawSchool)
Kim Masters, host, 'The Business' (@kimmasters)

More:
From Aggressive Overtures to Sexual Assault: Harvey Weinstein’s Accusers Tell Their Stories
Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Others Say Weinstein Harassed Them

Fires in Northern California are among the worst the state has ever seen 10 MIN, 34 SEC

More than a dozen people have died from the fires that sparked in Northern California on Sunday night. Entire neighborhoods are now smoking rubble with skeletons for cars. Some people had to flee on foot. Governor Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.

Guests:
Sean Scully, Napa Valley Register (@NVReditor)
Ana Gibert, resident of Northern California

There Goes the Neighborhood: A speedy transformation for Inglewood 23 MIN, 26 SEC

We head to Inglewood for this week’s episode of “There Goes the Neighborhood.” The new NFL stadium and surrounding development promise to remake that city. Home prices are up. So are sales. What does that mean for the character of Inglewood? Get the podcast!


Michael Joe (far left) and his friends live in Inglewood. Michael is just 14 and loves
Inglewood, but already worries about how new development, like the coming NFL
stadium, might affectthe cost of living in the community.  (Photo by Saul Gonzalez)

Guests:
Anna Scott, Producer, 'Press Play' (@AnnaKCRW)
Saul Gonzalez, Host, 'There Goes the Neighborhood: Los Angeles' (@SaulKCRW)

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

