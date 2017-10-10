Photo: Film producer Harvey Weinstein attends the 2016 amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan, New York February 10, 2016.(Andrew Kelly/Reuters)
Will Harvey Weinstein be prosecuted?
Harvey Weinstein has been accused of rape. The New Yorker dropped another bombshell story today that has women on the record saying he sexually assaulted them.
FROM THIS EPISODE
The New Yorker dropped a bombshell story today that has women on the record saying he raped and sexually assaulted them. Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie told the New York Times he sexually harassed them. One actress went to the police after Weinstein assaulted her, but the D.A. declined to press charges. Can Weinstein be prosecuted now?
Guests:
Laurie Levenson, Loyola Law School (@LoyolaLawSchool)
Kim Masters, host, 'The Business' (@kimmasters)
More:
From Aggressive Overtures to Sexual Assault: Harvey Weinstein’s Accusers Tell Their Stories
Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Others Say Weinstein Harassed Them
More than a dozen people have died from the fires that sparked in Northern California on Sunday night. Entire neighborhoods are now smoking rubble with skeletons for cars. Some people had to flee on foot. Governor Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
Guests:
Sean Scully, Napa Valley Register (@NVReditor)
Ana Gibert, resident of Northern California
We head to Inglewood for this week’s episode of “There Goes the Neighborhood.” The new NFL stadium and surrounding development promise to remake that city. Home prices are up. So are sales. What does that mean for the character of Inglewood? Get the podcast!
Michael Joe (far left) and his friends live in Inglewood. Michael is just 14 and loves
Inglewood, but already worries about how new development, like the coming NFL
stadium, might affectthe cost of living in the community. (Photo by Saul Gonzalez)
Guests:
Anna Scott, Producer, 'Press Play' (@AnnaKCRW)
Saul Gonzalez, Host, 'There Goes the Neighborhood: Los Angeles' (@SaulKCRW)
CREDITS
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Dianne Feinstein's impact on California and the Democratic Party Dianne Feinstein, the oldest serving U.S. Senator, wants another six years. She is “all in,” according to a tweet from her campaign. Polls show Californians are split as to whether she should seek a fifth full term.
An incomplete profile of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock The man who shot and killed 58 people in Las Vegas on Sunday was a big time gambler, winning and losing tens of thousands of dollars at a sitting, and earning VIP status. He had reserved hotel rooms near other music festivals, including Lollapalooza in Chicago.
Vegas ER doctor: Every organ that could have been hit was hit More than 500 people were injured during the Las Vegas shooting on Sunday. Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center received 200 patients within the first hour. We hear from the attending ER physician on duty that night.
