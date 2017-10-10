Will Harvey Weinstein be prosecuted?

The New Yorker dropped a bombshell story today that has women on the record saying he raped and sexually assaulted them. Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie told the New York Times he sexually harassed them. One actress went to the police after Weinstein assaulted her, but the D.A. declined to press charges. Can Weinstein be prosecuted now?

Guests:

Laurie Levenson, Loyola Law School (@LoyolaLawSchool)

Kim Masters, host, 'The Business' (@kimmasters)

More:

From Aggressive Overtures to Sexual Assault: Harvey Weinstein’s Accusers Tell Their Stories

Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Others Say Weinstein Harassed Them

