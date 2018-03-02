Photo: An Oscar-shaped chocolate is displayed during a media preview of this year's Academy's Governors Ball in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 1, 2018. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)
Will 'Lady Bird' snatch a surprise win at the Oscars?
We preview Sunday’s Academy Awards and get reviews on new movies, including “Red Sparrow,” which stars Jennifer Lawrence as a ballerina-turned-spy.
President Trump announced Thursday that he will put tariffs on imported aluminum and steel. On Friday, he tweeted, “trade wars are good, and easy to win.” Reaction to this unexpected move has been swift. The stock market is taking a dive. Our big trading partners -- the European Union, Canada, China -- are crying foul and warning they might retaliate. But some union workers and their supporters say it’s about time they get help with overseas competition.
Guests:
Andrew Restuccia, Politico (@AndrewRestuccia)
Jared Bernstein, Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (@econjared)
Catherine Houston, United Steelworkers
Around 150 wild cows and bulls are trampling the Sand to Snow National Monument near Palm Springs. They’re charging at hikers and threatening the habitats of some endangered species. There’s also a pack of wild pitbulls roaming around there too, that has been known to kill and eat the wild cattle.
Guests:
Louis Sahagun, Los Angeles Times (@LouisSahagun)
More:
Feral cattle terrorize hikers and devour native plants in a California national monument
“The Shape of Water” is the favorite at Sunday’s Oscars, but will “Get Out” and “Lady Bird” snatch surprise wins? We also get reviews of “Red Sparrow,” starring Jennifer Lawrence as a ballerina-turned-secret agent; and “Death Wish,” a remake of the 1970s Charles Bronson series.
Guests:
Amy Nicholson, Film Critic, Variety (@theAmyNicholson)
Roth Cornet, HitFix (@RothCornet)
LA Football Club, or LAFC, is brand new, but supporters are already getting into the spirit. LAFC is playing its first league game this Sunday in Seattle. And about 500 fans are flying from LA to Seattle to watch the game and sing their own chants.
Mark Rojas is an LAFC supporter. Photo by Amy Ta
Guests:
Christian Bordal, Producer, 'Press Play' (@ChristianBordal)
