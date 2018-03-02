ON AIR
Will 'Lady Bird' snatch a surprise win at the Oscars?

We preview Sunday’s Academy Awards and get reviews on new movies, including “Red Sparrow,” which stars Jennifer Lawrence as a ballerina-turned-spy.

Mar 02, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: An Oscar-shaped chocolate is displayed during a media preview of this year's Academy's Governors Ball in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 1, 2018. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

After Trump's tariff announcement, will the U.S. end up in a trade war? 14 MIN, 31 SEC

President Trump announced Thursday that he will put tariffs on imported aluminum and steel. On Friday, he tweeted, “trade wars are good, and easy to win.” Reaction to this unexpected move has been swift. The stock market is taking a dive. Our big trading partners -- the European Union, Canada, China -- are crying foul and warning they might retaliate. But some union workers and their supporters say it’s about time they get help with overseas competition.

Guests:
Andrew Restuccia, Politico (@AndrewRestuccia)
Jared Bernstein, Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (@econjared)
Catherine Houston, United Steelworkers

A battle in the California desert: Feral cows v. wild pitbulls 7 MIN, 52 SEC

Around 150 wild cows and bulls are trampling the Sand to Snow National Monument near Palm Springs. They’re charging at hikers and threatening the habitats of some endangered species. There’s also a pack of wild pitbulls roaming around there too, that has been known to kill and eat the wild cattle.

Guests:
Louis Sahagun, Los Angeles Times (@LouisSahagun)

More:
Feral cattle terrorize hikers and devour native plants in a California national monument

Jennifer Lawrence's 'Red Sparrow' is better than 'Atomic Blonde?' 16 MIN, 50 SEC

“The Shape of Water” is the favorite at Sunday’s Oscars, but will “Get Out” and “Lady Bird” snatch surprise wins? We also get reviews of “Red Sparrow,” starring Jennifer Lawrence as a ballerina-turned-secret agent; and “Death Wish,” a remake of the 1970s Charles Bronson series.

Guests:
Amy Nicholson, Film Critic, Variety (@theAmyNicholson)
Roth Cornet, HitFix (@RothCornet)

LA Football Club hasn't played their first game, but already has a fan base 8 MIN, 47 SEC

LA Football Club, or LAFC, is brand new, but supporters are already getting into the spirit. LAFC is playing its first league game this Sunday in Seattle. And about 500 fans are flying from LA to Seattle to watch the game and sing their own chants.


Mark Rojas is an LAFC supporter. Photo by Amy Ta

Guests:
Christian Bordal, Producer, 'Press Play' (@ChristianBordal)

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

