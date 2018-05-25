Currently Playing:

Press Play with Madeleine Brand: Will one of Europe's strictest abortion laws be overturned? Abortions are illegal in Ireland, even in cases of rape or incest. The 8th Amendment has been part of the Irish Constitution since 1983, recognizing the right to life of an unborn fetus. But today, residents will cast votes to decide whether or not to repeal the 8th Amendment. The referendum has energized women and young people on both sides.

1PM - 2PM