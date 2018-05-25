Will one of Europe's strictest abortion laws be overturned?

Harvey Weinstein turned himself in today on charges that he raped one woman and forced another to perform oral sex on him. Weinstein is pleading not guilty. The two women in the case are among more than 80 who’ve accused him of sexual assault or harassment.
Guests:
Benjamin Mueller, New York Times (@benjmueller)
Laurie Levenson, Loyola Law School (@LoyolaLawSchool)
More:
District Attorney Vance Announces Criminal Charges Against Harvey Weinstein
Arrested on Rape Charges, Weinstein Posts $1 Million Bail