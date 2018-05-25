ON AIR
Will one of Europe's strictest abortion laws be overturned?

Abortions are illegal in Ireland, even in cases of rape or incest. The 8th Amendment has been part of the Irish Constitution since 1983, recognizing the right to life of an unborn fetus. But today, residents will cast votes to decide whether or not to repeal the 8th Amendment. The referendum has energized women and young people on both sides.

May 25, 2018

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein turns himself in 5 MIN

Harvey Weinstein turned himself in today on charges that he raped one woman and forced another to perform oral sex on him. Weinstein is pleading not guilty. The two women in the case are among more than 80 who’ve accused him of sexual assault or harassment.

Guests:
Benjamin Mueller, New York Times (@benjmueller)
Laurie Levenson, Loyola Law School (@LoyolaLawSchool)

More:
District Attorney Vance Announces Criminal Charges Against Harvey Weinstein
Arrested on Rape Charges, Weinstein Posts $1 Million Bail

The latest on the governor's race in California 5 MIN

We discuss the race for California’s next governor, and how Gavin Newsom’s ads might be helping the Republican leading candidate, John Cox. Also, Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher says homeowners should be able to refuse selling their homes to gay people.

Guests:
Paul Mitchell, Political Data, Inc (@paulmitche11 )

More:
Watch: Will Gavin Newsom’s new NRA attack ad boost a GOP rival?
Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher says it’s OK not to sell homes to gays; loses support of Realtors

Is a major sea change coming to Ireland's strict abortion laws? 5 MIN

Abortions are illegal in Ireland, even in cases of rape or incest. The 8th Amendment has been part of the Irish Constitution since 1983, recognizing the right to life of an unborn fetus. But today, residents will cast votes to decide whether or not to repeal the 8th Amendment. Irish expats are even flying in to vote. The referendum has energized women and young people on both sides.

Guests:
Henry McDonald, Guardian and Observer (@henry_mcdonald)

More:
Ireland abortion referendum: close result expected in historic vote

Will the appetite for more 'Star Wars' movies ever be satisfied? 5 MIN

Our critics review “In Darkness,” about a blind musician who hears what may have been a murder above her apartment; “How to Talk to Girls at Parties,” a 1970s punk-rock, alien sci-fi adventure; “Mary Shelley,” from Saudi Arabia’s first female filmmaker; and “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” with an all-star cast that includes Emilia Clarke (Mother of Dragons on “Game of Thrones”).

Guests:
Kyle Buchanan, Editor (@kylebuchanan)
Witney Seibold, co-host of Canceled Too Soon (@witneyseibold)

New footage puts iconic film 'Grey Gardens' in new light 5 MIN

“Grey Gardens” is the famous documentary about mother-daughter duo “Big Edie” Beale and “Little Edie” in their crumbling mansion on Long Island. Now there’s a new film called “That Summer,” featuring never-before-seen footage of the Beales.

Guests:
Matt Holzman, Producer, 'The Document' and 'First Take' (@KCRW_Matt)

CREDITS

Fetus at 10 weeks old by Suparna Sinha.

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

