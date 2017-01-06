Will the Pineapple Express end California's drought?

Picture courtesy of Vince Mig
California is facing a major storm this weekend and another next week. We expect to get six feet of snow and 12 inches of rain. Even with the storms, Santa Barbara’s main source of water is in trouble.
Picture courtesy of Vince Mig
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy
California is facing the Pineapple Express, a major storm this weekend and another next week, that is expected to bring six feet of snow and 12 inches of rain. We find out what that means for the drought.
Guests:
Stephanie Pincetl, California Center for Sustainable Communities at UCLA (@stephaniepincet)
Frank Gehrke, California Department of Water Resources (@CA_DWR)
Santa Barbara’s main source of water, Lake Cachuma, is at seven percent capacity. We learn what the county is doing to make up for the loss.
Guests:
Jonathan Bastian, Morning Anchor, Santa Barbara (@jwbastian)
House Speaker Paul Ryan says he wants to defund Planned Parenthood as part of the Obamacare repeal. We find out how the nonprofit can survive without federal money.
Guests:
Julie Rovner, Kaiser Health News (@KHNews)
Our critics discuss “Hidden Figures,” the story of three pioneering black women at NASA; and look at the most anticipated films of 2017.
Guests:
Alonso Duralde, Film Critic (@ADuralde)
Dave White, Film Critic (@dlelandwhite)
LA County has thousands of pieces of art spread out over hundreds of buildings. One woman has been going to each to discover exactly what artwork is there and what shape it’s in.
Guests:
Bridget Campos, Registrar
Clare Haggarty, Los Angeles County Arts Commission (@ClarePublicArt)
