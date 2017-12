New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is at the forefront of the #MeToo campaign on Capitol Hill. She and President Trump are in a Twitter war after she said he should resign. Tuesday, Trump tweeted that she “would do anything” for a campaign contribution. We talk about that, and why some worry that the punishments some men are facing are too severe -- and might cause a backlash.

Emily Yoffe, The Atlantic (@EmilyYoffe)

Rebecca Ballhaus, Wall Street Journal (@rebeccaballhaus)

