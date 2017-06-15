Photo: An UBER application is shown as cars drive by in Washington, DC. (Courtesy of Mark Warner)
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Will Uber's fall change Silicon Valley?
Uber’s “break everything and pick up the pieces later” ethos is now, itself, broken. The company’s CEO is on indefinite leave and an internal investigation recommends a top-to-bottom culture change.
Uber’s “break everything and pick up the pieces later” ethos is now broken. The company’s CEO is on indefinite leave. And an internal investigation recommends a top-to-bottom culture change. What does this mean for the rest of Silicon Valley?
Guests:
Katy Steinmetz, Time Magazine (@katysteinmetz)
More:
Uber Fail: Upheaval at the World’s Most Valuable Startup is a Wake-Up Call For Silicon Valley
In March 2011, dozens - maybe hundreds - of people in Allende, Mexico were kidnapped and murdered one night by the Zetas drug cartel. Survivors say no one came to help. The next morning, construction equipment rolled into the town, which is near the Texas border, and destroyed businesses and homes. Allende still looks like a war zone. All of this had a lot to do with American law enforcement gone wrong.
Guests:
Ginger Thompson, ProPublica (@gingerthomp1)
The seven-part documentary series “The Keepers” follows the 1969 unsolved murder case of Catherine Cesnik, a 26-year-old nun and teacher in Baltimore. The Netflix series poses a theory: Sister Cathy died because she was about to expose sexual abuse at Archbishop Keough High School, particularly at the hands of the chaplain there, Father Joseph Maskel. “The Keepers” also looks at the Catholic Church’s close ties with Baltimore’s law enforcement, and a possible cover-up.
Sister Catherine Cesnik with her father Joseph. (Photo courtesy of Netflix)
Guests:
Ryan White, Director, "The Keepers" (@ryanwhiteIV)
The Baltimore Archdiocese argues that it was unfairly portrayed in the Netflix documentary “The Keepers,” and explains why it defended itself against the $40 million lawsuit brought by two of the film’s subjects, Jane Wehner and Teresa Lancaster. Archdiocese Spokesman Sean Caine says the church will cooperate fully in any investigation of child sex abuse.
Guests:
Sean Caine, spokesman, Baltimore Archdiocese
Jerry West was a 14-time All-Star when he played for the Lakers, and helped lead the team to six NBA titles. Now he’s going over to the competition: The Clippers. Also, Floyd Mayweather is going to fight UFC champion Conor McGregor -- an event that could generate $500 million.
Guests:
Matt 'Money' Smith, 'Petros and Money' (@mattmoneysmith)
More:
Jerry West’s move to the Clippers is another dagger for Lakers