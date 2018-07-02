Will West LA see denser housing near public transit?

Cities nationwide held massive rallies over the weekend protesting President Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy and the separation of kids from their parents at the border. A federal judge in San Diego ruled that families must be reunited within 30 days. And several states have filed a lawsuit against the administration, calling for a process to reunite families. We speak with California Attorney General Xavier Becerra about all this and more.
Guests:
Xavier Becerra, California Attorney General (@AGBecerra)