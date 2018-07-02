ON AIR
Will West LA see denser housing near public transit?

L.A. City Council will vote Tuesday on a plan that could pave the way for up to 6,000 new housing units near the Expo Line by 2035. It’s a model city leaders hope to emulate all over the city: dense housing near public transportation. Many homeowners are embracing it.

Jul 02, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on migrant family separation 5 MIN

Cities nationwide held massive rallies over the weekend protesting President Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy and the separation of kids from their parents at the border. A federal judge in San Diego ruled that families must be reunited within 30 days. And several states have filed a lawsuit against the administration, calling for a process to reunite families. We speak with California Attorney General Xavier Becerra about all this and more.

Guests:
Xavier Becerra, California Attorney General (@AGBecerra)

California now has the strongest online privacy protections in the nation 5 MIN

Last week, Governor Jerry Brown signed into law new protections that give you the right to know what information companies like Facebook and Google are collecting about you -- and who they’re sharing it with. The law also makes it easier for consumers to sue after a data breach. All this goes into effect in 2020.

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

LA's plan for thousands of more housing units by the Expo Line 5 MIN

L.A. City Council will vote tomorrow on a plan that could pave the way for up to 6,000 new housing units near the Expo Line by 2035. It’s a model city leaders hope to emulate all over the city: dense housing near public transportation. Many homeowners here are embracing it.

Guests:
Anna Scott, Producer, 'Press Play' (@AnnaKCRW)

In 'Leave No Trace,' Social Services comes after a vet and his daughter living off the grid 5 MIN

Director Debra Granik thinks the American mainstream focuses too much on commercialism and celebrity culture. So she tells the stories of people living on the margins. Her latest film, “Leave No Trace,” is about a veteran raising his daughter off the grid in the woods in Oregon -- until they’re discovered.


Thomasin Harcourt-McKenzie (left) and director Debra Granik (right)
on the set of "Leave No Trace." Credit: Scott Green / Bleecker Street


Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie and Ben Foster in "Leave No Trace."
Credit: Scott Green / Bleecker Street

Guests:
Debra Granik, filmmaker, “Leave No Trace”

Will LeBron James be a game changer for the Lakers? 5 MIN

LeBron James signed a four-year $154 million contract with the LA Lakers. The Lakers haven’t made the playoffs in five straight seasons. Will LeBron change that?

Guests:
Randy Sklar, comedian and sports commentator (@SklarBrothers)

CREDITS

Photo of the Expo Line at La Cienega/Jefferson Station courtesy of the Metro Library and Archive.

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

