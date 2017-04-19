Photo courtesy of Juan Gastelum/National Immigration Law Center.
With first DREAMer deported, what's the future of DACA?
The first DREAMer has been deported since Donald Trump took office. That’s according to a lawsuit filed in San Diego on behalf of Juan Manuel Montes, who has DACA status. Border agents picked him up in Calexico in February. He was deported after he wasn’t able to produce an I.D.
The first DREAMer has been deported under the Trump administration. That’s according to a lawsuit filed in San Diego on behalf of Juan Manuel Montes, who has DACA status. Border agents picked him up in Calexico in February. He was deported after he wasn’t able to produce an I.D.
Nora Preciado, Los Angeles chapter of the National Immigration Law Center
A 23-year-old 'Dreamer' sues the Trump administration over his deportation to Mexico
Ivanka Trump’s brand is doing great overseas, especially in China. She recently received three trademarks on the same day she met with President Xi Jinping. But now that she’s a White House employee, is she violating ethics rules?
Rachel Abrams, New York Times (@RachelAbramsNY)
Ivanka Trump’s Global Reach, Undeterred by a White House Job
Ten retailers have filed for bankruptcy this year, including BCBG, Payless, and Wet Seal. That’s more than in all of 2016. Other major brands like Sears and Macy’s are closing several stores. Last month, more than 30,000 people lost their retail jobs.
Ronald Friedman, Retail expert, Marcum
In the novel “Startup,” 28-year-old Mack McAllister has come up with an app to cheer people up. His company’s motto: “Do Good Work and the Work Will Help the Good.” But things go bad for him after he sexts one of his employees, and a journalist sees the photo. The author of the new novel is a journalist herself.
Doree Shafrir is a senior culture writer at BuzzFeed and author of the satire novel "Startup."
Photo by Willy Somma
Doree Shafrir, Senior culture writer at BuzzFeed
Alex Jones is the man behind “Infowars,” a show he broadcasts from his basement to 2 million YouTube subscribers. But a custody battle with his ex-wife is raising questions over whether or not the whole thing is an elaborate performance piece.
Jack Holmes, Esquire.com (@jackholmes0)
In Travis County custody case, jury will search for real Alex Jones