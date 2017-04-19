With first DREAMer deported, what's the future of DACA?

In the novel “Startup,” 28-year-old Mack McAllister has come up with an app to cheer people up. His company’s motto: “Do Good Work and the Work Will Help the Good.” But things go bad for him after he sexts one of his employees, and a journalist sees the photo. The author of the new novel is a journalist herself.



Doree Shafrir is a senior culture writer at BuzzFeed and author of the satire novel "Startup."

Photo by Willy Somma

Doree Shafrir, Senior culture writer at BuzzFeed