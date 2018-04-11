Would you house a homeless person in your backyard?

The new Netflix series “Wild, Wild Country” follows Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, a guru who had a following in the small Indian city of Puna. He wore long robes and talked about the power of meditation. But unlike traditional gurus, he loved money, sex and cars. In 1981 he and his followers migrated to a tiny town in Oregon, and started to build a new city called Rajneeshpuram. Residents of the neighboring town were not pleased. Panic spread about the so-called terrorist sex cult. The story got crazier from there, involving poison, voter fraud and sex parties.
A scene from "Wild Wild Country." Credit: Netflix.
Guests:
Chapman Way, director, “Wild, Wild Country”
Maclain Way, director, “Wild, Wild Country”