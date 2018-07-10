Would you take a tram to the Hollywood sign?

The Trump administration is backing away from its “zero tolerance” immigration policy. It says it will not hold migrant families indefinitely, but instead release and monitor the parents with ankle bracelets. This comes after a federal judge in LA rejected the administration’s attempts to hold families indefinitely. And a federal judge in San Diego has ordered the government to reunite the roughly 3000 children taken from their families by the end of July.
John Sepulvado, KQED's 'The California Report'
