Would you take a tram to the Hollywood sign?

Warner Bros. wants to build an aerial tram to the Hollywood sign, which would cost $100 million. The ride would start from a parking structure by the studio in Burbank. The plan has us wondering about other ways to ease traffic congestion. Is it time to reconsider the monorail?

Jul 10, 2018

Trump administration ​chooses 'catch and release' ​over 'zero tolerance' 5 MIN

The Trump administration is backing away from its “zero tolerance” immigration policy. It says it will not hold migrant families indefinitely, but instead release and monitor the parents with ankle bracelets. This comes after a federal judge in LA rejected the administration’s attempts to hold families indefinitely. And a federal judge in San Diego has ordered the government to reunite the roughly 3000 children taken from their families by the end of July.

John Sepulvado, KQED's 'The California Report' (@JohnLGC)

Trump appears to walk back 'zero tolerance' immigration policy as family reunification deadline looms

Warner Bros. wants to build a tram to the Hollywood sign 5 MIN

Warner Bros. wants to build an aerial tram to the Hollywood sign, which would cost $100 million. The ride would start from a parking structure by the studio in Burbank. The plan has us wondering about other ways to ease traffic congestion. Is it time to reconsider the monorail?

Greg Goldin, architecture critic and curator

Warner Bros. wants to build a $100-million aerial tramway to the Hollywood sign

In Ottessa Moshfegh's new novel, a woman tries to sleep for a whole year to erase her past 5 MIN

In the novel “My Year of Rest and Relaxation,” the main character is a young woman living in Manhattan. For one year, she wants to sleep as much as possible. She ingests an impressive amount of pharmaceutical drugs. She sets her bills on autopay, quickly feeds herself between periods of sleep, and tries to distance herself from her only friend -- another young woman with psychological problems.

Ottessa Moshfegh, author and novelist

My Year of Rest and Relaxation

Ottessa Moshfegh

The most overlooked TV shows on 2018 5 MIN

We get recommendations for summer TV watching: The Terror, The Bold Type, The Magicians, Killing Eve.

Todd VanDerWerff, culture editor for Vox.com (@tvoti)
Hanh Nguyen, IndieWire (@Hanhonymous)

Image of the Hollywood Sign by Horrortaxi.

