Zealous, terrifying women: Ann Dowd on her Emmy-nominated performances

Steve Bannon is often presented as “the man behind the curtain” at the White House. He’s apparently on thin ice. In a conversation with an editor from the progressive magazine The American Prospect last night, Bannon seemingly undercut President Trump on North Korea, saying there is no reasonable military option for the U.S. He called white supremacists “clowns” and “losers.” And he said his opponents in the administration are “wetting themselves,” as he works to get them thrown out.

Joshua Green, Bloomberg BusinessWeek (@JoshuaGreen)

