Zealous, terrifying women: Ann Dowd on her Emmy-nominated performances

Ann Dowd earned two Emmy nominations this year. In “The Handmaid’s Tale,” she plays Aunt Lydia, a religious zealot who indoctrinates the handmaids. In “The Leftovers,” she plays Patti Levin, a cult leader who wants the world to live in perpetual mourning.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Aug 17, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: Actress Ann Dowd at KCRW. (By Amy Ta)

The future of Steve Bannon in the White House and beyond 15 MIN, 27 SEC

Steve Bannon is often presented as “the man behind the curtain” at the White House. He’s apparently on thin ice. In a conversation with an editor from the progressive magazine The American Prospect last night, Bannon seemingly undercut President Trump on North Korea, saying there is no reasonable military option for the U.S. He called white supremacists “clowns” and “losers.” And he said his opponents in the administration are “wetting themselves,” as he works to get them thrown out.

Guests:
Joshua Green, Bloomberg BusinessWeek (@JoshuaGreen)

More:
Steve Bannon, Unrepentant

Right wing broadcaster Sinclair pushes politics 9 MIN, 23 SEC

Sinclair Broadcast Group is closing a deal to take over Tribune Media, which owns KTLA and other local news channels in New York and Chicago. Sinclair creates its own right-leaning content and mandates that local stations play it. Sinclair has more than one connection to the Trump administration.

Guests:
Stephen Battaglio, Los Angeles Times (@SteveBattaglio)

More:
Sinclair Broadcast’s Tribune Media Deal Could Blow Up the Local TV Landscape

Actress Ann Dowd on her Emmy-nominated roles 15 MIN, 53 SEC

Ann Dowd’s career in film and TV spans more than three decades. She earned her first Emmy nominations this year. The first is for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama for her role in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” in which she plays Aunt Lydia, a religious zealot tasked with indoctrinating the handmaids. Her second nomination is for role in “The Leftovers” as Patti Levin, a cult leader who wants the world to live in perpetual mourning.


Actress Ann Dowd at KCRW. (Photo by Amy Ta)

Guests:
Ann Dowd, actress

Tech industry fights white supremacists 7 MIN, 38 SEC

Before violence broke out in Charlottesville last weekend, Airbnb had decided to deny service to known white supremacists, including Richard Spencer. As events unfolded, Uber banned a white supremacist who allegedly made racist comments to his Uber driver in DC. Facebook and Twitter began policing hate speech on their sites. Several parties tried taking down the neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer.

Guests:
Xeni Jardin, BoingBoing.net (@xeni)

CREDITS

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

