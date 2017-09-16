Fall Fundraising Special 2017

Our first story drills deeper into our planetary thirst for fresh sources of water. Even as some parts of the world are dealing with catastrophic flooding, others are depleting what they need to grow crops and keep their economies stable. That's happening closer to home than you may think.

The next story is about something we all do - eat. That habit changes the environment, and some food scientists are trying to change out what we eat now...for something more sustainable. Needless to say, there's a lot of "steak."

This last story from Reveal demonstrates its commitment to telling international stories that can illuminate domestic issues. The program dedicated an entire hour to the implications of a barrier wall that would span the entire U.S.-Mexico border. In addition to the political, legal, social and environmental consequences, Reveal journalists examined the walls intended to protect another security-conscious nation.