Mighty Ike: A monster storm in the making

Harvey has wreaked havoc on Houston, causing unprecedented rainfall and thousands of evacuations. Last year, Reveal teamed up with the Texas Tribune to investigate why America's fourth largest city – and one of its biggest energy centers – isn't prepared for a major storm.

This week, their reporters are back on the ground in Houston for an update on last year's report. Stay tuned for the latest on the storm.

Learn more or listen again to this week's episode.

Illustration by Michael I Schiller for Reveal