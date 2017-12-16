ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

REVEAL

REVEALREVEAL

The Pentagon Papers: Secrets, lies and leaks

This episode of Reveal tells the story of Daniel Ellsberg, a former government strategist responsible for leaking the Pentagon Papers – thousands of classified documents that called into question America’s war in Vietnam. Our story juxtaposes Ellsberg’s story with that of Robert Rosenthal, our former executive director, whose first journalism job exposed him to the top-secret documents. 

Dec 16, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

As special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s meddling of US elections intensifies, we’re revisiting a story that still echoes in Washington’s halls of power: the leaking and publication of the Pentagon Papers. At the center of the episode are two guys in the room where history happened: Robert J. Rosenthal and Daniel Ellsberg.

Rosenthal encountered the Pentagon Papers at the beginning of his journalism career – an entry-level job at the New York Times in 1971.

When Ellsberg leaked the Pentagon Papers to the press that same year, he chose to turn his back on a long career of proximity to power and immersion in government secrets. His early career as a nuclear war strategist prompted his fear that a small conflict could erupt into an atomic holocaust.

Ellsberg worried his worst fears would be realized as the American conflict in Vietnam flared. Our second segment follows his pondering whether leaking the top-secret material he was seeing at work could help stop the war. Soon, he secretly copied the documents that came to be known as the Pentagon Papers and showed them to anyone he thought could help.

In our last segment, President Richard Nixon wakes up to the biggest leak in American history. His initial reaction is strictly partisan: The Pentagon Papers might make trouble for the Democrats. That calculation sets off a chain reaction that helps bring down his presidency.

NOTE: Rosenthal is the former executive director at The Center for Investigative Reporting, which produces Reveal along with PRX.

Illustration by Anna Vignet for Reveal

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Reveal

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed