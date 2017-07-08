ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

REVEAL

REVEALREVEAL

The smuggler

While covering the refugee crisis in France, French radio reporter Raphael Krafft met desperate families on the border and decided to help. Reveal follows Krafft as his moral compass leads him on the journey of a lifetime.

Jul 08, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

The recent election in France was a disappointment for far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who campaigned on an anti-immigrant platform. With a centrist president now in office, Reveal checks back with Sudanese refugees Ibrahim and Ahmad to see how they’re adapting to their new life in France, and what the election has meant for other refugees seeking asylum there.

In 2015, French radio reporter Raphael Krafft was covering the refugee crisis in France, which like the US is closing its borders to refugees. On a reporting trip to Italy, he was confronted by a refugee who asked him to help his family cross the border into France.

As a journalist, Krafft was supposed to be objective, but the plight of the family and other refugees he met compelled him to get involved. In this episode of Reveal, he recounts what happened next and how it changed the course of his career and life.

First, we meet Krafft, a war correspondent who has covered conflicts around the world for 20 years. He’s witnessed suffering and has met countless desperate people, but seeing this crisis unfold in his own country moves him to action.

One day at the French-Italian border, Krafft meets a Sudanese man named Ibrahim, who is desperate to get to France so he can apply for asylum. But the French border is closed. Krafft decides to smuggle Ibrahim and a friend into the country. To evade border police, they travel by foot – over the Alps.

A year after the border crossing, Krafft reunites with Ibrahim and his friend Ahmad to check on their asylum status and see how they are adjusting to their new life in France.

Illustration by Helen Tseng for Reveal

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE