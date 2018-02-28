Alice Waters: Coming to My Senses (Part 1)

Alice Waters is a renowned chef, food activist, and the founder and owner of the famed restaurant Chez Panisse in Berkeley. She has authored 15 books, the most recent being “Coming to My Senses: The Making of a Counterculture Cook.” In their conversation, Waters tells host Robert Scheer that her experience living in France at age 19 taught her to embrace the slow food movement and to be picky with what she ate and the ingredients she cooked with. Waters says making money and creating a franchise was never her goal with Chez Panisse; creating a place for good food and interesting conversation was. And she tells Scheer that her restaurant’s emphasis on people gathering together over food, taking care of farmers and the land has been happening since the beginning of civilization.



Photo credit: David Sifry