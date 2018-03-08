Alice Waters: Coming to My Senses (Part 2)

Alice Waters is a renowned chef, food activist, and the founder and owner of the famed restaurant Chez Panisse in Berkeley, California. Her most recent book “Coming to My Senses: The Making of a Counterculture Cook” details her life before opening the restaurant in 1971, including her time living in France and what it was like being one of the few non-hippies living in in Berkeley in the 1960s. In their conversation, Waters tells host Robert Scheer that she did not relate to the hippie movement because it lacked the formality and aesthetics of preparing a meal that she learned living in France. Waters says that in spite of the popularity and success of Chez Panisse, she never wanted to franchise because of the negative impact she believed it would have on her life. And Waters tells Scheer that by turning the kitchen and garden into classrooms through the Edible Schoolyard Project, it is possible to change the way children eat and learn.