Betsy West and Julie Cohen: RBG

The documentary filmmakers discuss their film “RBG” on the life and career of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. While Justice Ginsburg did not grant access to filmmakers Betsy West and Julie Cohen right away, eventually she allowed them an intimate look at her life and her career-long fight for equal rights. West and Cohen tell host Robert Scheer that Ginsburg has embraced her recent emergence as a pop culture icon because she believes it is an opportunity to reach a younger generation. They discuss Justice Ginsburg’s steely discipline and dedication to her work through her husband’s illness and death and even during her own battle with cancer. And the filmmakers tell Scheer that Ginsburg’s earlier legal career with ACLU involved a gradual but shrewd strategy to obtain equal rights for women under the law.







Photos by Christopher Ho.