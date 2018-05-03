ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

SCHEER
INTELLIGENCE

SCHEER<br>INTELLIGENCESCHEER<br>INTELLIGENCE

Betsy West and Julie Cohen: RBG

The documentary filmmakers discuss their film “RBG” on the life and career of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

COMING SOON

May 04, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

The documentary filmmakers discuss their film “RBG” on the life and career of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. While Justice Ginsburg did not grant access to filmmakers Betsy West and Julie Cohen right away, eventually she allowed them an intimate look at her life and her career-long fight for equal rights. West and Cohen tell host Robert Scheer that Ginsburg has embraced her recent emergence as a pop culture icon because she believes it is an opportunity to reach a younger generation. They discuss Justice Ginsburg’s steely discipline and dedication to her work through her husband’s illness and death and even during her own battle with cancer. And the filmmakers tell Scheer that Ginsburg’s earlier legal career with ACLU involved a gradual but shrewd strategy to obtain equal rights for women under the law.




Photos by Christopher Ho.

CREDITS

Host:
Robert Scheer

Producers:
Joshua Scheer
Rebecca Mooney

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Scheer Intelligence

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Superintendent Austin Beutner emphasizes kid-centric vision for LAUSD
For The Curious Blog

Superintendent Austin Beutner emphasizes kid-centric vision for LAUSD On Tuesday, Austin Beutner was named LAUSD’s new superintendent. He’s held high-profile jobs at City Hall and the LA Times. He did very well in private equity before that. But… Read More

May 03, 2018

Warren Olney interviews Dianne Feinstein
For The Curious Blog

Warren Olney interviews Dianne Feinstein In the June primary, California voters will be asked whether to re-elect U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein. California’s senior senator is facing more than 30 primary opponents — most prominently, State… Read More

May 02, 2018

Warren Olney interviews Kevin de León
For The Curious Blog

Warren Olney interviews Kevin de León One important statewide race in the June 5 primary is for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Dianne Feinstein. California’s senior senator has more than 30 primary opponents, but… Read More

May 02, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed