Brett Morgen: Jane

Brett Morgen is an Oscar-nominated documentary director whose films include The Kid Stays in the Picture and Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck. His latest film, Jane, primarily uses previously unseen footage of Jane Goodall in Africa in the 1960s studying and interacting with chimpanzees.

Morgen says Goodall's lack of a scientific background was actually an advantage to her in studying chimps. He addresses the ethical questions around Goodall setting up a feeding station to bring the chimps to her, which arguably led to conflict and violence among the animals. However, Morgen says, ultimately, what we have learned from Goodall’s work far outweighs the questionable nature of some of her practices.