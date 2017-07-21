Brian Knappenberger: Nobody Speak

Brian Knappenberger's documentaries include The Internet's Own Boy: The Story of Aaron Swartz and We Are Legion: The Story of Hacktivists. His latest film Nobody Speak: Hulk Hogan, Gawker, and the Trial of a Free Press delves into the trial of the former wrestler versus the website. Paypal billionaire and Donald Trump advisor Peter Thiel largely financed the case against Gawker, which eventually had to shut down.

Knappenberger and host Robert Scheer discuss the dangers of billionaires silencing media organizations with expensive lawsuits. Knappenberger says he is somewhat optimistic about the future of journalism as he believes President Trump has been a wake-up call for people who took the fourth estate for granted. And, Knappenberger says while he used to see the Internet as an incredibly positive and exciting tool for democracy and knowledge, he now has a more nuanced view of its dark side.

Photo by Christopher Ho

