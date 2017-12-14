ON AIR
Bryan Buckley: The Pirates of Somalia

The director discusses his new film about the true story of a young journalist who embedded himself with Somali pirates.

Dec 15, 2017

Bryan Buckley's live short action film ASAD was nominated for an Oscar in 2013, and his most recent film, The Pirates of Somalia, is based on the story of Canadian journalist Jay Bahadur's experience living with and reporting on the lives of Somali pirates. Buckley says that Bahadur initially wanted to go to Somalia to get noticed as a journalist in 2008, as there was very little reporting on the nation at the time. He explains that some Somalis turned to piracy to survive after international fishing fleets decimated the country's coastline. Finally, Buckley and Scheer discuss how Bahadur's courage and ambition could be a model for the future of journalism.

Photo by Alex Pieros/KCRW

Guests:
Bryan Buckley, filmmaker

Host:
Robert Scheer

Producers:
Joshua Scheer
Rebecca Mooney

