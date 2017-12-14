Bryan Buckley: The Pirates of Somalia

Bryan Buckley's live short action film ASAD was nominated for an Oscar in 2013, and his most recent film, The Pirates of Somalia, is based on the story of Canadian journalist Jay Bahadur's experience living with and reporting on the lives of Somali pirates. Buckley says that Bahadur initially wanted to go to Somalia to get noticed as a journalist in 2008, as there was very little reporting on the nation at the time. He explains that some Somalis turned to piracy to survive after international fishing fleets decimated the country's coastline. Finally, Buckley and Scheer discuss how Bahadur's courage and ambition could be a model for the future of journalism.

Photo by Alex Pieros/KCRW