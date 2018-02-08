ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

SCHEER
INTELLIGENCE

SCHEER<br>INTELLIGENCESCHEER<br>INTELLIGENCE

David Cay Johnston: It’s Even Worse Than You Think

The Pulitzer Prize winning journalist discusses his new book on the first year of the Trump Administration.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Feb 09, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

David Cay Johnston is the founder and editor of DCreport.org, a nonprofit news service. He has reported on Donald Trump since the 1980s, and his most recent book is “It’s Even Worse Than You Think: What the Trump Administration is Doing to America.” In their conversation, Johnston tells host Robert Scheer that through his policies in office, Trump is turning on the very people who helped elect him. Johnston says since becoming president, Trump has been trying to find an excuse to use nuclear weapons because he believes it will enhance his power. And Johnston says he believes people will cast aside concerns about morality and ethics and vote Trump into a second term if they believe their incomes are rising.


Photo credit: Christopher Ho

It's Even Worse Than You Think

David Cay Johnston

Guests:
David Cay Johnston, Daily Beast / Investipedia / DC Report, @DavidCayJ

CREDITS

Host:
Robert Scheer

Producers:
Joshua Scheer
Rebecca Mooney

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Scheer Intelligence

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Njideka Akunyili Crosby: From Nigeria to LA
For The Curious Blog

Njideka Akunyili Crosby: From Nigeria to LA Njideka Akunyili Crosby didn’t pick up a paintbrush until she was 16 years old and was taking a community college class in Philadelphia. Now she’s 35 and is one of… Read More

Feb 08, 2018

What are all those ‘cash for houses’ signs?
For The Curious Blog

What are all those ‘cash for houses’ signs? You’ve probably seen the signs – usually stapled to telephone poles – that say things like, “we buy houses,” “Emma buys houses,” or “cash for your house.” They often look… Read More

Feb 07, 2018

Nunes memo annotated by NPR
For The Curious Blog

Nunes memo annotated by NPR From NPR: A memo alleging that the FBI abused its surveillance authority became public on Friday after a push by House Republicans. President Trump authorized the memo’s release, even after… Read More

Feb 02, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed