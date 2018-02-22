ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

SCHEER
INTELLIGENCE

SCHEER<br>INTELLIGENCESCHEER<br>INTELLIGENCE

Debra Deanne Olson: The Honorable Culbert Levy Olson

The granddaughter of one of California’s most progressive governors discusses his life and political career.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Feb 23, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Debra Deanne Olson and Dr. Craig West Wilkinson are the authors of “The Honorable Culbert Levy Olson: California Governor 1939-1943, Humanitarian, Ex-Mormon, and Atheist.” In this week’s Scheer Intelligence, Debra Deanne Olson discusses her grandfather’s legacy of progressive values in California with host Robert Scheer. Olson tells Scheer about her grandfather’s Mormon background and later rejection of the religion. She tells Scheer that Olson’s atheism and gender and racial inclusivity were practically unheard of during his time. And they discuss Olson’s relationship with FDR, and the governor’s reluctant cooperation with the internment of Japanese Americans in California during World War II.

The Honorable Culbert Levy Olson

Dr. Craig West Wilkinson

CREDITS

Host:
Robert Scheer

Producers:
Joshua Scheer
Rebecca Mooney

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Scheer Intelligence

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
3 reasons why your commute between Ventura and Santa Barbara has gotten even worse
For The Curious Blog

3 reasons why your commute between Ventura and Santa Barbara has gotten even worse It’s been over a month since deadly mudslides washed through Montecito and shut down Highway 101 for weeks. But, even though the highway is now clean, open and back to… Read More

Feb 16, 2018

Vote: What should we answer next?
For The Curious Blog

Vote: What should we answer next? We’ve looked at the history of the Nike missile base, found out about the empty land near LAX, and answered many of your marijuana questions. Now you get to vote!… Read More

Feb 15, 2018

Prop. 64 lets people reduce marijuana convictions, but hardly anyone’s doing it
For The Curious Blog

Prop. 64 lets people reduce marijuana convictions, but hardly anyone’s doing it When it passed in 2016, Proposition 64 made it legal to buy and sell recreational marijuana in California. It also included a provision that lets people convicted of certain marijuana… Read More

Feb 13, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed