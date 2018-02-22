Debra Deanne Olson: The Honorable Culbert Levy Olson

Debra Deanne Olson and Dr. Craig West Wilkinson are the authors of “The Honorable Culbert Levy Olson: California Governor 1939-1943, Humanitarian, Ex-Mormon, and Atheist.” In this week’s Scheer Intelligence, Debra Deanne Olson discusses her grandfather’s legacy of progressive values in California with host Robert Scheer. Olson tells Scheer about her grandfather’s Mormon background and later rejection of the religion. She tells Scheer that Olson’s atheism and gender and racial inclusivity were practically unheard of during his time. And they discuss Olson’s relationship with FDR, and the governor’s reluctant cooperation with the internment of Japanese Americans in California during World War II.