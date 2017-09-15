Dolores Huerta: A tireless voice for workers

Dolores Huerta, co-founder of the United Farm Workers (UFW) with Cesar Chavez, president of the Dolores Huerta Foundation, which leads grassroots community organizing. She and host Robert Scheer discuss Dolores, the new documentary about her life, directed by Peter Bratt.

She also addresses the heavy toll her activism took on her relationships with her 11 children, and the myth that UFW was anti-undocumented immigrants. Today, Huerta encourages activists to continue to use nonviolence and to vote.

Photo: (L-R) Dolores Huerta, Robert Scheer and director Peter Bratt