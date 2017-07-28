Hamilton Fish: Breathing fresh life into journalism

Hamilton Fish currently publishes the Washington Spectator and formerly helped revitalize the Nation. His great, great grandfather was secretary of state under Ulysses S. Grant and his father and grandfather both served in Congress. Fish tells host Robert Scheer he can’t remember in recent decades when someone running for political office as a Democrat had something substantial to offer the public. He says the loss of local papers and news stations is a major blow to many American communities because local politicians are not held to account as they once were. He believes that we need to look to other countries as models of the future of journalism.

Producers:

Joshua Scheer

Rebecca Mooney

