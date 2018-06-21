ON AIR
Jennifer Rothman: The Right of Publicity

The Loyola Law professor discusses her new book about the history and evolution of the right of publicity.

Jun 22, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Professor Rothman is a leading expert in both intellectual property law and the right of publicity. Her new book “The Right of Publicity: Privacy Reimagined for a Public World” delves into the right of publicity which protects individuals’ identities from being used without his or her permission. In their conversation, Rothman tells host Robert Scheer that the right of publicity is important to help the average person combat the invasion of privacy on the internet, but it can also be used by public figures to shut down speech. She says the right to publicity came about at around the time when cameras were developed and people’s likenesses could be captured and used without their permission. And Rothman says the idea of “opting in” where a person must give explicit consent to share their identity and information, is crucial to preserving privacy.

Photo credit: Mario Diaz

The Right of Publicity

Jennifer Rothman

Guests:
Jennifer Rothman, Professor of Law, Loyola Law School

Host:
Robert Scheer

Producers:
Joshua Scheer
Rebecca Mooney

