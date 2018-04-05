ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

SCHEER
INTELLIGENCE

SCHEER<br>INTELLIGENCESCHEER<br>INTELLIGENCE

John Kiriakou: The Wrong Direction for the CIA

On his return visit to the podcast, the former CIA counterterrorism official and whistleblower discusses his opposition to the nominee for the head of the agency.

COMING SOON

Apr 06, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

John Kiriakou served almost 15 years in the CIA and later spoke out about his opposition to its torture program. He served two years in prison after being charged with espionage and his most recent book is “Doing Time Like a Spy: How the CIA Taught Me to Survive and Thrive in Prison.” In their conversation, Kiriakou tells host Robert Scheer that CIA Director nominee Gina Haspel is not the right person for the job because of her alleged involvement with the torture program, which went against the Federal Torture Act. He says her promotion sends a negative message to the agency that agents do not have to respect the law to move ahead. And he says that even current progressive politicians knew more than they revealed about the extent of the torture program.

Guests:
John Kiriakou, Institute for Foreign Policy Studies, @JohnKiriakou

CREDITS

Host:
Robert Scheer

Producers:
Rebecca Mooney

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Scheer Intelligence

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
DMV begins issuing permits for self driving cars in California
For The Curious Blog

DMV begins issuing permits for self driving cars in California Beginning Monday, April 2 the California DMV had the authority to issue permits for companies pursuing Autonomous Vehicles (AVs) to test on public roads without drivers. These self driving cars… Read More

Apr 05, 2018

Honoring Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years after his death
For The Curious Blog

Honoring Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years after his death People across the country will be taking time out today to mark the 50th Anniversary of the assassination of the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. King has, of course,… Read More

Apr 04, 2018

Who should be LAPD’s next chief?
For The Curious Blog

Who should be LAPD’s next chief? Chief Charlie Beck has announced he is stepping down on June 27 and the hunt for his successor is on. Thirty one people have applied for the job, including some… Read More

Mar 29, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed