John Kiriakou: The Wrong Direction for the CIA

John Kiriakou served almost 15 years in the CIA and later spoke out about his opposition to its torture program. He served two years in prison after being charged with espionage and his most recent book is “Doing Time Like a Spy: How the CIA Taught Me to Survive and Thrive in Prison.” In their conversation, Kiriakou tells host Robert Scheer that CIA Director nominee Gina Haspel is not the right person for the job because of her alleged involvement with the torture program, which went against the Federal Torture Act. He says her promotion sends a negative message to the agency that agents do not have to respect the law to move ahead. And he says that even current progressive politicians knew more than they revealed about the extent of the torture program.