Jonathan Taplin: Move Fast and Break Things

The professor and music industry insider discusses the downside of the tech industry's rise.

Aug 11, 2017

A tour manager for Bob Dylan and The Band in the late 1960s, Jonathan Taplin also produced several feature films. He is the founding director – now director emeritus -- of the USC Annenberg Innovation Lab. His book, Move Fast and Break Things: How Google, Facebook and Amazon have Cornered Culture and Undermined Democracy traces how tech companies have gotten special treatment and protections from the government in recent years. He says that many musicians have been adversely affected by the tech boom, specifically through the rise of Youtube, and believes that ultimately there may need to be anti-trust enforcement to break up companies like Facebook and Google.

Photo by Christopher Ho

Move Fast and Break Things

Jonathan Taplin

Guests:
Jonathan Taplin, writer, film producer and scholar, @JonathanTaplin

Joshua Scheer
Rebecca Mooney

