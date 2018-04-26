Kenneth A. Carlson: The Heart of Nuba

Kenneth A. Carlson’s new documentary “The Heart of Nuba” profiles American doctor Tom Catena, the only surgeon at the only hospital within 200 miles of the Nuba Mountains. Catena treats hundreds of patients each day, many of whom have been injured by bombing undertaken by the Sudanese government. In their conversation, Carlson tells host Robert Scheer that Catena is teaching and preparing the local people to eventually care for their community and take ownership of the hospital after he is gone.



Carlson discusses the shock of being invited to sit down with Sudanese president and accused war criminal Omar Al-Bashir after the president viewed his film. And Carlson tells Scheer while "Heart of Nuba" may have helped lead to a 14-month ceasefire, the region still remains vulnerable without a permanent peace agreement.







