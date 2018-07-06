Kimberley Reed and John S. Adams: Dark Money

“Dark Money” tells the story of how seemingly untraceable corporate money has influenced elections and officials in the aftermath of the Citizens United Supreme Court Case. The film, which opens this month and is directed by Kimberly Reed, features journalist John S. Adams, who helped trace where this money came from during recent elections. In their conversation, Reed tells host Robert Scheer that Montana was the perfect setting for the film because of its small but engaged population. Adams says one consequence of “dark money” being used in elections is to discourage people from running for office. And Reed says she hopes the film shows that if regular citizens get involved, it can return the power to them and away from large corporations.