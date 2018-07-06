ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

SCHEER
INTELLIGENCE

SCHEER<br>INTELLIGENCESCHEER<br>INTELLIGENCE

Kimberley Reed and John S. Adams: Dark Money

The documentary director and Montana journalist discuss their film about how so-called dark money entered politics in the big sky state.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jul 06, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Dark Money” tells the story of how seemingly untraceable corporate money has influenced elections and officials in the aftermath of the Citizens United Supreme Court Case. The film, which opens this month and is directed by Kimberly Reed, features journalist John S. Adams, who helped trace where this money came from during recent elections. In their conversation, Reed tells host Robert Scheer that Montana was the perfect setting for the film because of its small but engaged population. Adams says one consequence of “dark money” being used in elections is to discourage people from running for office. And Reed says she hopes the film shows that if regular citizens get involved, it can return the power to them and away from large corporations.

CREDITS

Dark Money image courtesy of PBS.

Host:
Robert Scheer

Producers:
Joshua Scheer
Rebecca Mooney

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Scheer Intelligence

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
The tale of Santa Barbara’s Canon Perdido Street
For The Curious Blog

The tale of Santa Barbara’s Canon Perdido Street It’s not exactly Game of Thrones, but get ready for an intriguing story of two warring families Read More

Jul 03, 2018

When homelessness hits, a pet can be the most important companion
For The Curious Blog

When homelessness hits, a pet can be the most important companion Dogs barked and yelped amid a hive of activity in Santa Ana’s civic center. Cats were there, too.  But their presence was more muted, stowed away in carriers. Owners came… Read More

Jun 29, 2018

Beyond the Border
For The Curious Blog

Beyond the Border Earlier this year KCRW partnered with USC’s JOVRNALISM class to produce stories from the US-Mexico border. USC students traveled to Tijuana to learn about what happens after someone is deported.… Read More

Jun 29, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed