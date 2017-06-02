ON AIR
Laboni Hoq: A voice for the rights of the undocumented

The civil rights attorney talks about advocating for immigrants.

Jun 02, 2017

Laboni Hoq's upbringing as an immigrant from Bangladesh and her travels around the world inspired her to be a voice for the underdog. She says the vast majority of undocumented immigrants in the US do have rights, including that of due process: being presented with information about what you did wrong and given the opportunity to explain your situation. She says that despite his severe crackdown on immigration, President Trump has given attorneys great ammunition to expand the rights and establish legal precedent for millions in the United States.

Guests:
Laboni Hoq, Asian Americans Advancing Justice, @AAAJ_LA

Producers:
Joshua Scheer
Rebecca Mooney

