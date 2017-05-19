ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

SCHEER
INTELLIGENCE

SCHEER<br>INTELLIGENCE

Laura Poitras: A filmmaker who takes risks

The Oscar-winning documentarian discusses her new film Risk, about Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

COMING SOON

May 19, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Laura Poitras has directed several documentaries including The Oath and the Academy Award winning Citizenfour about Edward Snowden. In their conversation, Poitras and Robert Scheer discuss Assange's complexity and whether he has the right as a publisher to post leaked documents on Wikileaks. Poitras believes Assange to be an "equal-opportunity leaker" who would have published less than flattering information about Donald Trump during the presidential campaign if Assange had obtained it. Although Poitras says her films have been professionally and personally risky for her, she also acknowledges that the risks to her subjects have been far greater.

Photo by Kris Krüg

Guests:
Laura Poitras, documentary filmmaker, @laurapoitras

Producers:
Joshua Scheer
Rebecca Mooney

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE